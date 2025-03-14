Fabric Conditioner Industry Assessment (2025-2029) by Product, Application, Distribution Channel and Region - Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Challenges

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fabric Conditioner Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fabric conditioner market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing popularity of concentrated fabric conditioners, high demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners, and increase in marketing initiatives. The study identifies the demand for new formats of fabric conditioners as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in the apparel industry and the expansion of distribution networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the fabric conditioner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies.



The fabric conditioner market is segmented as below:

By Product

RCFS

Dryer sheets

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Dropps

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Industrias AlEn SA de CV

Kao Corp.

LG Corp.

Lion Corp.

Marico Ltd.

Melaleuca Inc.

NeoVchem

Norfolk Natural Living

Pigeon Corp.

PZ Cussons PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Werner and Mertz GmbH

Wipro Ltd.

