United Kingdom Data Centre Report 2025: Active Facilities in 72 Cities, Blackpool Plans 80MW Expansion

The report reveals that UK data centre capacity is set to nearly double by 2028, driven by generative AI expansion, cloud computing growth, and government-backed infrastructure reforms. The UK government has also recognized data centres as "critical national infrastructure", streamlining planning laws to attract further investment.

This new report covers the UK Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities showing location, size in m2 and power in MW

New data centre developments to come live

Data Centre floor space in m2 forecast from2025 to 2028

Data Centre Customer Power in MW forecast from2025 to 2028

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre provider market share

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2025 to 2028 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

The report forecasts that data centre space and power is to nearly double. The survey is based on 250 facilities offered by some 100 data centre providers. Current active data centres are spread across seventy-two cities in the UK, with developments to come on board in new locations such Blackpool with a planned 80 MW data centre.

The explosion in interest in generative artificial intelligence will result in growth. The UK government has signalled its intention to attract more data centre investment to the country. To help do this, it has designated data centres as 'critical national infrastructure' and pledged to reform planning laws to make it easier to build new facilities on greenbelt land.

The research found a total close to fifty new project announcements from some thirty data centre companies, with many of these being new entrants into the UK market. Power will grow to well over 4 GW by 2030. The Humber Technology Park alone will bring 384 MW of power and the recently approved development by Ada in east London with three sites of 70 MW each, with construction starting in Q1 2025.

Whilst London and the Slough area will remain by far the largest, and seeing also significant growth from many new announced developments, other city clusters will also see growth. Kao Data is to invest GBP £350 million in a new data centre in Manchester which will become operational in 2026. Growth is to come also from new data centre developments in Wales and Scotland with DataVita's announcement to double its data centre capacity to 40 MW adding of an extended goal of reaching 500 MW in central Scotland over the next five years. The entire five-year project will represent a total investment of approximately GBP £500 million across the central belt of Scotland.

Key Topics Covered:

Data Centre Acquisitions/Mergers

New DC Developments

Summary Box - The UK Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the UK

The key UK Data Centre Provider Profiles

Market Share by Data Centre provider - m2

Market Share by Data Centre provider - MW

UK key Data Centre Clusters

UK Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (end of 2024 to end of 2028)

UK Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (end of 2024 to end of 2028)

UK Data Centre Power Costs - (in Euro per kWH)

UK Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals per month (end of 2024 to end of 2028)

UK Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (end of 2024 to end of 2028)

The key trends in the UK Data Centre market

