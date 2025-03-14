Smart Ticketing Market Report 2025-2030, with Confidex, CPI Card Group, Cubic, HID, Thales, Giesecke & Devrient, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, IDEMIA & Xerox

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Ticketing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Product (E-Kiosk, E-Ticket, E-Toll), System (Open Payment System, Smart Card), End-Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Ticketing Market was valued at USD 13.26 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 31.65 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.70%. With the widespread adoption of smartphones, mobile ticketing channels have gained traction, allowing users to purchase, store, and validate tickets directly on their mobile devices, eliminating the need for physical cards or paper tickets. The convenience and ease of use offered by mobile ticketing have contributed to the growth of the market. Smart ticketing systems generate vast amounts of data on passenger journeys, travel patterns, and ticket usage.







Operators leverage this data to gain valuable insights, optimize operations, and improve the overall passenger experience. Data analytics techniques, such as predictive modeling and real-time monitoring, are being applied to enhance efficiency, manage capacity, and offer personalized services, which bode well for smart ticketing companies. Furthermore, smart ticketing systems contribute to sustainability goals by reducing paper waste and supporting efficient transportation planning. They enable the implementation of dynamic pricing strategies, incentivize off-peak travel, and encourage the use of public transportation, ultimately reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion.



The rising emphasis of various governments on sustainability in operations is expected to drive the demand for online ticketing systems. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased focus on innovation and digital transformation across all industries. The demand for contactless ticketing solutions has increased due to the pandemic as people prioritized hygiene and safety. Contactless smart cards, mobile ticketing applications, and Quick Response (QR) code-based ticketing systems have become popular, replacing traditional paper tickets and cash transactions.



Smart Ticketing Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of 51.4% in 2024. The deployment of custom and readily available innovative hardware solutions enables transport operators to issue and read tickets via a single interface.

The e-ticket segment held the largest market share in 2024. The pandemic outbreak resulted in a surge in contactless payments and services across industries, including the transportation industry.

The smart card segment dominated the market in 2024. The benefits associated with using smart cards, such as durability, efficiency, and convenience in travel, are expected to drive its growing adoption over the forecast period.

The transportation segment dominated the market in 2024. Smart ticketing systems are safe, agile and help with automated fare collection and resource management.

Europe smart ticketing market dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a revenue share of 34.48%. The smart ticketing market in Europe was identified as a lucrative region in 2024. The smart ticketing market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Smart Ticketing Companies Profiled in the Report:

Confidex

CPI Card Group

Cubic

Thales

Giesecke & Devrient

HID Global Corporation (ASSA ABLOY)

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

IDEMIA

Xerox

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Smart Ticketing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Smart Ticketing Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Smart Ticketing Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Smart Ticketing Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Hardware

4.4. Software

4.5. Service



Chapter 5. Smart Ticketing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Smart Ticketing Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. E-kiosk

5.4. E-ticket

5.5. E- toll

5.6. Request Tracker

5.7. Smart Parking System

5.8. Ticket Machine

5.9. Ticket Validators

5.10. Others



Chapter 6. Smart Ticketing Market: System Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Smart Ticketing Market: System Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Open Payment System

6.4. Smart Card

6.5. Near-field Communication



Chapter 7. Smart Ticketing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Smart Ticketing Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Parking

7.4. Sport & Entertainment

7.5. Transportation

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. Smart Ticketing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Smart Ticketing Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles

Confidex

CPI Card Group

Cubic

Thales

Giesecke & Devrient

HID Global Corporation (ASSA ABLOY)

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

IDEMIA

Xerox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqq9jo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment