Plastic Compounds Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Adell Plastics, Asahi Kasei, BASF, Chevron Phillips Chemical, China XD Plastics, Covestro, Dow, DuPont, Qingdao Gon Plastics Co. and Foster

The "Plastic Compounds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Resin (PE, PP, TPE), End-Use (Automotive, Appliances), Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion), Filler, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plastic Compounds Market was valued at USD 80.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 108.2 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5%. The market is estimated to be driven by packaging applications across the globe. The product demand in the packaging industry is driven by high consumerism in major economies, such as China, India, Germany, the U.S., and Brazil. Various regulatory bodies have stipulated guidelines regarding packaging materials in food contact applications. Polypropylene (PP) compounds offer a cost-effective packaging solution and help enhance impact strength, flexibility, clarity, and process efficiency. High demand for Polyethylene (PE) in the packaging industry has majorly contributed to the growth of the packaging end-use segment.



The global COVID-19 pandemic moderately affected the product demand in packaging application in 2020. The demand for packaging for healthcare products, food products, groceries, and e-commerce transportation increased sharply, while the demand for luxury, industrial, and some B2B transport packaging witnessed decline owing to the slowdown and halt in industrial operations. The recommencing industrial operation is expected to positively influence the demand in industrial, and B2B transport packaging in the coming years.



The glass fiber reinforce filler segment is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period as these compounds are widely used in building & construction applications. Moreover, they are used to construct domes, fountains, columns, planters, panels, sculptures, facade, roofs, and various other construction components. Components produced using glass fiber reinforced plastics have one-fourth of the weight of steel with similar tensile and compressive strength. Thus, the growth of the building & construction activities across the globe is likely to drive the segment over the forecast period. Glass fiber reinforced plastic is also used for manufacturing boats, which requires water resistance to prevent corrosion and improve the service life of boats.



Plastic Compounds Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the automotive end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2024 and is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2024 owing to the growing demand for automobiles in the region coupled with favorable FDI norms by various governments encouraging the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, and new product developments are popular strategies adopted by a majority of players operating in this market

For instance, in January 2021, Eurostar Engineering Plastics was acquired by Ascend Performance Materials, a Houston-based manufacturer of polyamide 66 resin

This acquisition helped both the companies to expand their compounding product market globally

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $80.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $108.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Plastic Compounds Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Plastic Compounds Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Plastic Compounds Market: Resin Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Plastic Compounds Market: Resin Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Polypropylene (PP)

4.1.2. Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

4.1.3. Polyethylene (PE)

4.1.4. Polystyrene (PS)

4.1.5. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

4.1.6. Polyamide (PA)

4.1.7. Polycarbonate (PC)

4.1.8. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)

4.1.9. Bioplastic (excluding PBT)

4.1.10. Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)

4.1.11. Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

4.1.12. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

4.1.13. Polyoxymethylene (POM)

4.1.14. Blends (PC/ABS, ABS/PBT, PS/PP)



Chapter 5. Plastic Compounds Market: End Use Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Plastic Compounds Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Automotive

5.1.2. Appliances

5.1.3. Electrical, Electronics & Electrotechnical

5.1.4. Building & Construction

5.1.5. Furniture

5.1.6. Power Tools

5.1.7. Packaging

5.1.8. Agriculture

5.1.9. Sport & Leisure

5.1.10. Healthcare

5.1.11. Others



Chapter 6. Plastic Compounds Market: Technology Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Plastic Compounds Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Injection Molding

6.1.2. Extrusion

6.1.3. Blow Molding

6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. Plastic Compounds Market: Filler Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. Plastic Compounds Market: Filler Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.1.1. Unfilled

7.1.2. Carbon Fiber Reinforced

7.1.3. Flame Retardant

7.1.4. Glass Fiber Reinforced

7.1.5. Long Glass Fiber Filled

7.1.6. Calcium Carbonate Filled

7.1.7. Talcum Filled



Chapter 8. Plastic Compounds Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

8.1. Regional Snapshot

8.2. Plastic Compounds Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Vendor Landscape

9.2.1. Company Categorization

9.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

9.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

9.3. Competitive Dynamics

9.4. Company Profiles

Adell Plastics Inc.

Asahi Kasei

BASF

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China XD Plastics Company Limited

Covestro

Dow

DuPont

Qingdao Gon Plastics Co., Ltd

Foster

