Expanding Omega-3 Market to Reach USD 13.32 Billion by 2035 as Rising Consumer Demand for Cardiovascular and Cognitive Health Fuels Growth | FMI

NEWARK, Del, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Omega-3 market is poised for remarkable expansion, projected to surge from USD 5,785.1 million in 2025 to USD 13,323.1 million by 2035, registering an impressive CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The robust market growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of Omega-3's health benefits, particularly in cardiovascular, cognitive, and infant nutrition applications. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, coupled with the global shift toward preventive healthcare, is propelling the demand for high-purity, pharmaceutical-grade Omega-3 products.

Key Takeaways:

The Omega-3 market is expected to witness an 8.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

Increasing demand for pharmaceutical-grade EPA and DHA is reshaping industry standards.

Plant-based Omega-3 alternatives such as algal DHA are gaining traction due to sustainability concerns.

North America, Europe, and Japan are key markets for prescription-based Omega-3 formulations.

Leading companies like DSM and Corbion are investing in microalgae production for sustainable sourcing.



Driving Factors of Industry Growth:

The Omega-3 industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation due to growing consumer demand for functional food products, dietary supplements, and prescription-based Omega-3 formulations. As heart disease, cognitive decline, and inflammatory disorders rise globally, Omega-3 supplements are increasingly viewed as essential preventive health solutions. Moreover, regulatory authorities such as the FDA and EU are enforcing stringent purity standards, compelling manufacturers to refine production processes to meet pharmaceutical-grade requirements. Additionally, plant-based alternatives are gaining popularity among consumers who seek sustainable and heavy-metal-free sources of Omega-3, particularly in the vegan and vegetarian segments.





Applications and Industry Trends:

The application spectrum of Omega-3 continues to expand across multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements, and infant nutrition. In the pharmaceutical sector, high-purity Omega-3 formulations are being increasingly prescribed for hypertriglyceridemia and inflammatory conditions. Meanwhile, the functional foods and beverages segment is experiencing rapid growth as manufacturers infuse Omega-3 into dairy products, fortified drinks, and snack bars to cater to health-conscious consumers. Algal-derived Omega-3, in particular, is witnessing a surge in demand due to its sustainable production and heavy-metal-free properties, making it a preferred choice for both the food and pharmaceutical industries.

“Industry analysts highlight the accelerated shift toward prescription-based Omega-3 products as a key growth catalyst. Pharmaceutical companies are scaling up the production of EPA and DHA formulations that meet stringent regulatory approvals, enabling their entry into prescription medicine markets. Additionally, the rapid advancement in microalgae cultivation is expected to alleviate concerns over overfishing and heavy-metal contamination in traditional fish oil-based Omega-3 products, further enhancing market growth. ” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Health Benefits Driving Consumer Preference

Omega-3 fatty acids, including docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), have been widely recognized for their role in reducing inflammation, supporting heart health, and enhancing brain function. Additionally, plant-based omega-3 supplements for vegetarians, derived from algal oil and flaxseeds, are gaining traction as sustainable alternatives to marine-based sources.

Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious, seeking omega-3 enriched dietary supplements to improve their overall well-being. The demand for omega-3 fortified infant formula for brain development and pet nutrition products is also growing significantly.

Rising Popularity of Sustainable and Vegan Omega-3 Alternatives

With a surge in demand for sustainable sourcing of marine omega-3 oils, companies are investing in plant-based omega-3 sources such as algal oil, offering vegan-friendly and environmentally responsible alternatives. Innovations in the market include microencapsulation technology to enhance bioavailability and stability in food and beverage applications.

Regional Analysis of the Omega-3 Market (2025–2035):

The global Omega-3 market is witnessing steady expansion, driven by rising consumer awareness about health benefits, increasing demand for functional foods, and growing applications in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Regional differences in market dynamics highlight distinct growth trends across key economies:

North America remains the dominant market for Omega-3, driven by rising awareness of heart health and an aging population increasingly adopting dietary supplements. The U.S. leads the region, with growing demand for high-purity Omega-3 products supported by FDA regulations promoting pharmaceutical-grade formulations. Europe follows closely, with stringent EU purity standards shaping the market landscape and compelling companies to optimize purification technologies. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan stands out as a key market, particularly for prescription-based Omega-3 products, given its highly advanced healthcare system and increasing focus on preventive medicine. Meanwhile, China and India present emerging growth opportunities as consumer education on Omega-3 health benefits continues to rise.

United States: Steady Growth at 4.2% CAGR

The Omega-3 market in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2035. The country is one of the largest consumers of Omega-3 supplements due to a high prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and obesity. Growing demand for EPA & DHA-rich supplements, particularly among aging populations and fitness enthusiasts, is driving market expansion. Additionally, regulatory approvals and recommendations from organizations like the American Heart Association (AHA) are further supporting market penetration.

China: Leading Growth at 5.1% CAGR

China is projected to record the highest CAGR of 5.1% in the Omega-3 market during the forecast period. The rapid growth is fueled by increasing health consciousness, government initiatives promoting functional foods and dietary supplements, and a rising aging population. The country's expanding middle-class consumer base and preference for plant-based Omega-3 alternatives are also contributing to market acceleration. Furthermore, China's strong presence in the aquaculture sector plays a crucial role in Omega-3 extraction from fish oil and algae sources.

Japan: Moderate Expansion at 2.5% CAGR

Japan’s Omega-3 market is set to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2025 to 2035. Despite a relatively slower growth rate, Japan maintains a high per capita consumption of Omega-3-rich foods due to its seafood-based diet. The country’s well-established pharmaceutical sector is also a key driver, with Omega-3 being used in prescription drugs targeting heart health and cognitive functions. Additionally, the increasing shift toward plant-based Omega-3 supplements aligns with Japan’s growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.





Recent Trends and Developments:

Leading players in the Omega-3 industry are ramping up efforts to enhance production capacities and improve the sustainability of their sourcing methods. DSM and Corbion, for example, are investing heavily in microalgae-based Omega-3 production, reducing reliance on traditional fish oil sources. Concurrently, fish oil suppliers are deploying advanced purification technologies to meet evolving EU and FDA purity regulations. The integration of Omega-3 in functional food products and sports nutrition is also gaining momentum, reflecting changing consumer preferences toward health-focused dietary choices.

Leading Manufacturers

DSM Nutritional Products

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

Corbion N.V.

Omega Protein Corporation

Epax Norway AS

GC Rieber Oils

Croda International Plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Nordic Naturals

KD Pharma Group

Novonesis Group

Golden Omega S.A



Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

By Source Type:

Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Algal Oil, Flaxseed, Chia Seeds

By Form Type:

Soft Gels/Capsules, Oil, Powder, Gummies

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

