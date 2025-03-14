Navigating Trade Wars: How US Tariffs Affect Importers, Exporters & Consumers

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating New Trade Landscape: The Impact of US Trade Tariffs on Key Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Changes in the US trade policy impact a broad range of trade partners and goods and adds more uncertainty to the global economy. US importers have limited trade diversification potential, with higher trade tariffs leading to higher inflationary pressures. Retaliatory tariffs would also hurt US exporters, especially in commodity and automotive industries.



US trade tariffs increase cost pressures

President Trump's administration is considering tariffs that would impact a broad range of trade partners and goods. This adds more uncertainty to the global economy and business landscape as well as significant cost pressures. Under the worst-case scenario trade tariffs could cost US importers USD1.2 trillion annually.

Trade diversification potential is limited

US trade diversification potential remains limited, at least in the short term. Already high production concentration in the leading supplier countries as well as lack of production capacity and technological know-how in alternative countries largely limit trade and supply diversification efforts.

Higher costs to be passed on to end-consumers

Companies, feeling significant cost pressures from higher trade tariffs, will look for ways to pass on cost increases to the end-consumer. Inflation in the US can increase by 3 p.p. due to tariffs with even higher potential impact on consumer goods such as apparel, where share of imported goods stands at 80%.

Other countries will retaliate with counter tariffs

Other countries are expected to retaliate and introduce counter tariffs on US imports. Mexico and Canada already hinted at tariffs on US products that would impact a broad range of goods. Countries are most likely to implement asymmetric measures, targeting sectors that would cause minimal negative effects on domestic markets.

Retaliatory measures would hurt US commodity and automotive sectors

US suppliers of agricultural commodities and motor vehicles would face the greatest impact from punitive counter tariffs introduced by other countries. In both industries, Mexico, Canada and China are among the key buyers of US goods, thus counter tariffs would result in significant disruptions.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Imports of capital and consumer goods dominate in the US import structure

Proposed trade tariffs create uncertainty as final impact and scale remain unknown

Trade disruptions would impact GDP growth and significantly increase price pressures

Effects of tariffs on US imports

Imports of higher-value-added goods dominate in US trade flows

Imported goods represent around 80% of US consumption of consumer goods

Trade diversification is visible, yet China continues to play key role in electronics supply

Trade tariffs would increase prices of critical goods, with limited diversification potential

Final scale and impact of trade tariffs remains unknown, with several scenarios possible

Industries with high imports share from China would be hurt the most

Hi-tech goods, machinery and pharma would feel the heaviest impact from tariffs

Possible countermeasures against US exports

US trade tariffs can lead to an accelerated global trade war

Retaliatory measures would largely hurt US commodity and automotive suppliers

US electronic components and aircraft exporters are more immune to counter tariffs

Asymmetric countermeasures on the US are likely to minimise impact on domestic markets

Canada, Mexico and China countermeasures: What we know so far

Case study: Previous US tariffs on steel show that compromise is likely

Case study: Retaliatory measures from China hurt US agricultural exporters

Case study: Mexico implemented targeted counter tariffs to minimise negative effects

Conclusion

Recommendations to navigate through challenges

Evolution of new trade landscape

