Avextra Showcases Study Findings on World Sleep Day 2025

Cannabis-Based Therapy Shows Promise in Improving Sleep Quality and Pain Management





Bensheim, Germany – 14 March 2025 – In anticipation of World Sleep Day, Avextra has revealed findings from its IMPACT study at the German Pain and Palliative Care Days, organised by the German Pain Association.

The impact of insufficient sleep on not only individuals but the health system and the economy can hardly be underestimated. Recent data has uncovered a correlation between chronic sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea and increased risks of depression, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. In Europe, one in ten adults suffer from chronic insomnia, contributing to a significant economic burden. In Germany alone, the annual costs associated with reduced productivity has been estimated at 25 billion Euros.

Given that the endocannabinoid system has been found to play a role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle, Avextra conducted a study to evaluate the effects of its Cannabis Extract 10:10 in chronic pain patients experiencing sleep disturbances. The non-interventional, open, prospective monocentric IMPACT study saw significant improvement in both sleep quality and pain reduction over a 12-week period at low dosages.

Key Findings from the IMPACT Study

Improved Sleep Quality: 65% of patients (ITT, N=94) demonstrated a statistically significant (p<0.0001) and clinically relevant improvement in sleep quality based on the Regensburg Insomnia Scale (RIS).

Pain Reduction: A statistically significant improvement in pain intensity was observed, with 44% of patients achieving a clinically meaningful reduction in pain scores.

Reduction in Co-Medication: Use of co-medications decreased by 30% overall, with sleep medication use dropping nearly 70% and opioid use declining by almost 30%.

Patient Subgroups: Fibromyalgia patients showed greater improvements in sleep, while neuropathic pain patients reported better pain relief.

Well-Tolerated Therapy: Cannabisextract Avextra 10:10 (THC/CBD) was well tolerated, with no adverse events (AEs) occurring at a frequency of 5% or more. Most AEs were mild to moderate, and no serious or life-threatening AEs were reported.

A Step Forward in Sleep and Pain Management

“These results underscore the potential of cannabinoid-based treatments at low doses, in addressing the intricate interplay between chronic pain and sleep disorders,” said Bernhard Babel, CEO of Avextra. “This research points not only to the efficacy of combined THC and CBD, in improving sleep quality and the management of pain but also to how well-tolerated Cannabis-based medicines are for patients suffering from chronic pain conditions.”



Dr. Richard Ibrahim, Principal Investigator for the IMPACT study, presented these findings at the German Pain and Palliative Care Days earlier this week. He commented, “The IMPACT study represents a significant step forward in understanding how low-dose cannabinoid therapies can address both pain and sleep disturbances. The results demonstrate that a balanced THC/CBD formulation can provide meaningful relief for patients while reducing their reliance on traditional medications. This is a promising development for the future of pain management through improved sleep.”

Avextra continues to support further studies to assess the long-term impact of cannabinoid-based therapies on patient quality of life and to explore their role in reducing dependency on traditional pain management medications.



About Avextra AG

Avextra is one of Europe’s leading vertically integrated medical cannabis operators focused on the development and production of regulator-approved medicines. Founded in 2019 and based in Germany, the company works in close collaboration with doctors and pharmacists and researchers to develop and produce innovative cannabis-based medicines. Avextra controls the entire value chain – from cultivation in Portugal to EU-GMP certified extraction and manufacturing in Germany. Avextra medicines are distributed in federally regulated cannabis access programmes across Europe.

Learn more at avextra.com and stay up to date at LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/company/avextra-ag/

Attachment