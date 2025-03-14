Tuna Fish Market Forecast Report 2025: A $55.47 Billion Industry by 2033, Driven by Expansion of Tuna Products with Added Value, Environmental Packaging, Growing Popularity

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tuna Fish Market Report Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tuna Fish market is expected to reach US$ 55.47 billion by 2033 from US$ 42.18 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.09% from 2025 to 2033

One of the main reasons driving market expansion is the growing need for diets high in protein and health, with consumers favoring seafood options. Due to its wealth of marine resources and high demand for exports, Indonesia currently produces more than any other region, but Japan has a high domestic consumption rate driven by the cultural significance of tuna and its widespread use in traditional dishes like sushi and sashimi.



The commercial capture, processing, and distribution of several species of tuna, such as yellowfin, skipjack, and bluefin tuna, constitute the main focus of the tuna fish industry, a significant worldwide industry. Tuna is one of the most popular fish in the world and is highly sought after because of its many culinary uses, particularly in sushi, sashimi, and tinned versions. The expanding worldwide population, rising consumer preferences for low-fat, high-protein foods, and the growing acceptance of seafood diets are the main drivers of this business. With the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans being the main production zones, tuna fishing - both in the wild and through aquaculture - is an essential part of the seafood business.



The tuna fish business still confronts obstacles like overfishing, sustainability issues, and environmental concerns despite its expansion. To preserve tuna supplies and lessen the effect on marine ecosystems, international restrictions are being implemented, including quotas and sustainable fishing methods.

Additionally, demand for sustainably sourced tuna is being driven by consumer awareness of ethical and environmentally friendly seafood. More sustainable methods are being adopted by the industry as a result of the growing emphasis on certification, traceability, and ethical fishing methods. The market is growing as a result of developments in packaging and processing technology, as well as innovations in tuna farming. The tuna industry is well-positioned to keep expanding in the global seafood market with continued efforts to strike a balance between sustainability and demand.



Walker Seafoods Australia, a member of Tuna Australia, has teamed up with celebrity chef Neil Perry to introduce a new brand of preserved local tuna that will be available for purchase in Australian supermarkets. Sustainable Albacore tuna certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and preserved in the clear waters off Mooloolaba is available at Walker's Tuna.



Growth Drivers for the Tuna Fish Market

Expansion of tuna products with added value



Convenience-driven customer demand is driving innovation in value-added tuna products, including as marinated, precooked, and ready-to-eat varieties, which significantly contribute to the expansion of the tuna industry. With these variations, the demands of hectic lives can be readily satisfied by quick, wholesome meal options without sacrificing flavor or quality.

With the availability of flavored versions including spicy, lemon pepper, and herb-infused varieties, the market may now reach a larger demographic segment among young people and foodies. Tuna is becoming more accessible for consumption while on the road thanks to packaging developments including vacuum-sealed cans and single-serve pouches that increase shelf life and convenience of usage. Tuna is now available to consumers globally in handy formats because to the growth of e-commerce platforms and retail availability.



Growing emphasis on environmentally friendly packaging



As environmental concerns in the tuna sector gain traction, there is an increasing trend for eco-friendly packaging options. According to a study, 61% of US shoppers think that sustainability is a worthwhile criterion when making a purchase. Both producers and consumers are looking for items with environmentally friendly packaging and sustainable sourcing. For example, the seafood company Thai Union Group subsidiary John West introduced its new ECOTWIST packaging for its tuna products in June 2024. This new container type is completely recyclable and made to reduce waste, according to the tuna market highlights.



Growing popularity of prepared tuna dishes



The market for tuna as a whole is driven by ready-to-eat tuna meals, which appeal to busy customers looking for wholesome, quick, and nutritious meal options that require no preparation. Tuna market data indicate that these items are well-liked by those who lead busy lives, especially in cities where time-constrained consumers are looking for quick and easy eating options. For example, Frime S.A.U., a prominent tuna producer and sales company, unveiled its new "ready-to-eat" division in June 2024.

This new category is the first and only marinated tuna that is safe to eat raw and isn't smoked. Additionally, the USFDA recommends eating two to three servings of canned light tuna per week, placing it in the "Best Choices" category. Customers can also look at canned salmon, sardines, frozen fish, or fresh fish that is on sale as more reasonably priced fish options in the same category.



Challenges in the Tuna Fish Market

Overfishing and Sustainability Concerns



One major issue facing the tuna fish industry is overfishing, especially of bluefin tuna. The depletion of some tuna species is a result of the increased demand for tuna, particularly in upscale markets and sushi restaurants. This disturbs maritime ecosystems and jeopardizes the long-term viability of tuna stocks. In order to safeguard tuna populations, governments, international organizations, and conservation organizations have enacted stronger laws, fishing limits, and sustainability programs.

Although these steps are crucial for conservation, they may also present difficulties for the sector, especially when it comes to striking a balance between sustainable practices and rising demand. Tuna fishing must continue to be sustainable in the future while satisfying the demands of global consumption, which calls for constant innovation, regulation, and ethical fishing methods.



Rising Consumer Demand for Sustainability



The industry is changing as a result of growing customer demand for ethically and ecologically sourced tuna. Customers are increasingly looking for products with certifications like MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) or those labeled as sustainably caught as they become more conscious of overfishing and its effects on the environment. Tuna producers are being compelled by this trend toward responsible sourcing to use more environmentally friendly nets, bycatch reduction tools, and traceability systems, among other sustainable fishing techniques and technology.

Although these initiatives aid in the preservation of maritime environments, the expenditures made on sustainable certifications and technology frequently result in increased manufacturing costs. Businesses are therefore under pressure to keep pricing competitive while balancing these expenses, which could put pressure on profit margins, especially for smaller market participants.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $42.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $55.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

Century Pacific Foods Inc.

ITOCHU Corporation

Thai Union Group Inc.

IBL Ltd.

Bolton Group

Grupo Albacore S.A.

Dongwon Enterprises Co. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Tuna Fish Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Type

6.2 Species

6.3 End Use

6.4 Country



7. Type

7.1 Canned

7.2 Fresh

7.3 Frozen



8. Species

8.1 Skipjack

8.2 Albacore

8.3 Yellowfin

8.4 Bigeye

8.5 Bluefin

8.6 Others



9. End Use

9.1 Retail

9.2 Food Service

9.3 Industrial



10. Country

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgbe3i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.