UAE Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Around $1.5 Billion in New Investments is Expected to Flow into Upcoming Data Centers in UAE by 2027

Abu Dhabi dominates the upcoming data center market with almost 40% of the total power capacity. Almost 150 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

The existing data center capacity in UAE is over 250 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 500 MW. Around $1.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in UAE by 2027.

This database product covers the UAE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this UAE data center database include:

Datacenter Vaults

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Group 42

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Centers

Morohub

PacificControls

Pure Data Centers

Quantum Switch

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Government Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

