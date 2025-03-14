Dental Burs Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Dentsply Sirona, Coltene, Shofu, MANI, Brasseler USA, American Orthodontics, Prima Dental, Diatech, Komet Dental & Envista

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Burs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Diamond Burs, Stainless Steel, Carbide), Application (Oral Surgery, Implantology, Orthodontics), End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dental Burs Market was valued at USD 640.1 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 881.6 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.50%. The increasing prevalence of oral conditions in developed and developing countries is expected to propel the market's growth. Moreover, the growing accessibility of oral care in developing countries owing to the awareness campaigns and initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the Oral Health Foundation is celebrating National Smile Month from 15 May to 15 June 2023 to raise awareness regarding oral health conditions globally.



Dental caries or tooth decay is the most prevalent oral health condition and remains untreated. These oral health conditions can be treated with non-invasive methods if identified early. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, around 3.5 billion individuals globally suffered from oral diseases in 2020, and around 2.3 billion individuals were estimated to suffer from tooth decay in 2020. The high prevalence of tooth decay can be due to the factors such as changing lifestyles, high sugar consumption, and less awareness about oral hygiene in low- and middle-income countries.



Hence, the demand for dental procedures is rising with the increasing prevalence of oral conditions in the geriatric population globally. According to the article published in PubMed Central in March 2022, the prevalence of tooth decay in the geriatric population was around 49% globally. Periodontal disease, root caries, and xerostomia are oral diseases that primarily affect the elderly population. Even though these conditions affecting the geriatric population are preventable or treatable, many do not receive the necessary treatment.



Dental Burs Market Report Highlights

By material, the diamond burs segment held the largest market share in 2024, due to dentists high preference due to its high precision and efficiency in enamel polishing.

Based on the application, the implantology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing advancements in implants and higher success rates in dental practices.

Based on end-use, the dental clinic segment is expected to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing preference for dental clinics owing to their cost-effectiveness, availability of advanced treatment, and specialized treatment availability.

North America dominated the market in 2024 with the largest market share, owing to the presence of major players in the region, an increasing number of dental clinics, and the rising adoption of digital dentistry.

The Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of oral and dental health conditions.

Dental Burs Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Dentsply Sirona

Coltene

Shofu

MANI

Brasseler USA

American Orthodontics

Prima Dental

Diatech

Komet Dental

Envista

