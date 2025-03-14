Ginger Market Forecast 2025-2033: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insights, Company Analysis

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ginger Market, Size, Forecast 2025-2033, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ginger market is expected to reach US$ 7.50 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.41 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.07 % from 2025 to 2033

Increasing government initiatives, growing advancements in extracts, and the expanding usage of ginger in organic food, pharmaceuticals, functional beverages, and other health and wellness products are some of the reasons driving the market's expansion.







The growing demand from consumers for ginger's culinary and therapeutic qualities has led to a notable expansion in the global ginger industry in recent years. In tropical and subtropical areas, ginger is widely grown. India is the world's top producer, followed by China, Indonesia, and Nigeria. Ginger is a multipurpose spice that may be found in a variety of food and drink items, such as teas, juices, snacks, and sauces, as well as in medications and cosmetics. Its appeal in health and wellness sectors has been driven by its therapeutic characteristics, specifically its anti-inflammatory, digestive, and antioxidant qualities. The ginger sector has been further boosted by the growing demand for plant-based goods, natural treatments, and functional meals on a global scale.



Apart from its culinary uses, ginger is becoming more popular in the natural health field, especially as a treatment for inflammation, nausea, and digestive problems. As a result, ginger extract is now more frequently used in health and supplement products. Processing improvements that increase the use and shelf life of ginger, like dried, powdered, and crystallized ginger, also benefit the industry. The seasonality of ginger farming, high transportation costs, and the effects of climate change on crop yields are some of the obstacles facing the ginger industry. However, the business is anticipated to keep developing because to the global trend toward plant-based and functional ingredients, new applications, and growing consumer interest in natural health solutions.



The global consumer desire for natural health treatments is rising, which is good news for the ginger industry. Ginger is well known for its therapeutic properties, which include lowering inflammation, calming the stomach, and strengthening the immune system. Studies have looked at how ginger's active ingredients, like shogaols and gingerols, can help reduce migraine, arthritis, and nausea symptoms, making it a more appealing ingredient for functional meals.

Around 40% of the world's population, or 3.1 billion people, had a headache problem in 2021, according to data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2023. The prevalence of headache disorders is higher in women than in males. They rank among the top three neurological conditions that affect people of all ages, from five to eighty. A shift in trend is shown by the expanding selection of health goods, including teas and supplements, that feature ginger and are targeted at health-conscious individuals. The use of natural ingredients in everyday meals and the growing focus on preventative healthcare are driving up demand for ginger in several industries.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Olam International Limited Company

CHS Inc Company

Nestle SA

McCormick & Co. Inc

SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC

The Canadian Ginger Co.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Ginger Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Country



7. Product

7.1 Fresh

7.2 Dried

7.3 Preserved

7.4 Pickled

7.5 Crystallized

7.6 Powdered

7.7 Others



8. Country

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Mexico

8.2.2 Brazil

8.2.3 Argentina

8.2.4 Colombia

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Indonesia

8.4.6 Malaysia

8.4.7 Australia

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 United Arab Emirates

8.5.2 Israel

8.5.3 South Africa

8.6 Rest of the World



9. Porter's Five Analysis

9.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3 Degree of Rivalry

9.4 Threat of New Entrants

9.5 Threat of Substitutes



10. SWOT Analysis

10.1 Strength

10.2 Weakness

10.3 Opportunity

10.4 Threat



11. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1rvx0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment