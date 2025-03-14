StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q1 2025

TORONTO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002946 per common share (“Common Share”) ‎will be payable on ‎April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend ‎date of March 31, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian ‎income tax ‎purposes.‎ ‎

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 251 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns ‎‎221 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12.6 million rentable ‎square feet on over 728 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ ‎solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, ‎imaging and shredding services‎‎‎.

