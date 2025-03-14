North America Protein Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring General Mills, Jamieson Wellness, Kellogg, Mars, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Simply Good Foods, Hershey, Vorlo

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Protein Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Protein market is expected to reach US$ 11.05 billion by 2033 from US$ 7.63 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.22% from 2025 to 2033

Growing consumer interest in customized nutrition, the growth of fitness culture, food technology breakthroughs, a greater emphasis on sustainability, the accessibility of more protein-rich snacks, and the growing acceptance of alternative proteins are the main drivers of the North American protein market.



Growing consumer demand for foods high in protein and an increased emphasis on health and wellness have propelled the North American protein industry's recent notable expansion. With people being more aware of their nutritional requirements, both plant-based and animal-based protein sources have become increasingly popular.

The market is still dominated by animal proteins like beef, poultry, dairy, and fish, but plant-based proteins like soy, pea, and lentil protein are gaining popularity quickly because of their health advantages and rising awareness of sustainability issues. As customers search for easy ways to include protein in their diets, the industry is growing, as evidenced by the rising demand for protein supplements including powders, bars, and ready-to-drink shakes.



The North American protein market is also impacted by developments in food technology, including novel protein-enriched products and plant-based meat alternatives, in addition to the increased customer interest. Protein products are essential for muscle growth and workout recovery, and fitness and sports nutrition are becoming more and more popular. Furthermore, the move toward plant-based proteins and alternative protein sources like insects and lab-grown meat has been pushed by sustainability concerns and environmental challenges associated with animal agriculture. With an emphasis on creating sustainable, high-quality protein sources and satisfying the many demands of a growingly health-conscious populace, the business is expected to flourish in the future.



Significant market advances are being driven by innovation in protein sources and processing techniques, with businesses substantially investing in R&D to enhance protein functionality and application variety. By launching NUTRALYS Fava S900M, a revolutionary fava bean protein isolate, in 2024, Roquette exemplified this trend and made a substantial contribution to the development of plant-based protein substitutes. In a similar vein, the industry's dedication to growing protein uses in niche nutrition markets was demonstrated when Arla Foods Ingredients received FDA approval for their whey protein hydrolysates in infant formula applications. In order to satisfy changing customer demands, these advances are especially concentrated on improving the nutritional value, taste profiles, and solubility of functional proteins.



Initiatives for sustainability and industry cooperation are playing a bigger role in determining the market environment. One prominent example is the strategic investment made by Protein Industries Canada in 2024 in partnership with Roquette, Prairie Fava, BioNeutra, and Plant Up with the goal of increasing food product efficiency and creating novel protein additives.

With North America producing the most compound feed worldwide in 2022 (about 261 million tons, or 20.6% of total production), the animal feed industry has also embraced sustainable techniques. These cooperative initiatives are increasing the effectiveness of protein extraction, lessening their negative effects on the environment, and creating more sustainable protein sources.

12. Key Players Analysis

