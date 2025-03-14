Press Release



Refresco publishes Annual Report 2024

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, March 14, 2025 – Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging (GNE) brands and retailers in Europe, North America and Australia, publishes the Annual Report 2024 of Pegasus MidCo B.V., the entity owning Refresco Holding B.V.



The Annual Report, consisting of the Executive Board Report and the Financial Statements, is available for download on Refresco’s website: https://annualreport.refresco.com/



About Refresco

Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for retailers and global, national and emerging brands with production in Europe, North America and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,500 employees. www.refresco.com





Media Contacts

Refresco Corporate Communications

Hendrik de Wit

+31 6 1586 1311

hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

Attachment