Live Streaming Market Report 2025-2029, withProfiles of AfreecaTV, Brightcove, ByteDance, Flux Broadcast, Meta Platforms, MetaCDN, Microsoft, Muvi Panopto, StreamHatcher, Super Digital, Tencent & more

The global live streaming market is forecast to grow with projections indicating a growth of USD 20.64 billion and a CAGR of 16.6% over the period of 2024-2029. The expansion is primarily attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones, enhanced access to internet services, the escalating popularity of live streaming content across various platforms, and the burgeoning esports industry.



The market segmentation reveals key areas of growth within product categories of platform and services, as well as end-user divisions such as media and entertainment, education, esports, events, and other sectors. Moreover, the geographical landscape of this growth encompasses diverse regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Technological Integrations and Advanced Developments



The study illuminates the integration of cutting-edge technologies into online streaming services as a pivotal factor propelling market advancement. Furthermore, the increased penetration of smart TVs and the launch of new platforms supporting live streaming are expected to generate significant demand within the industry.



A thorough vendor analysis within the report demonstrates the market’s competitive ethos and includes prominent entities from multiple industry segments, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics.



Future Market Opportunities



The market analysis presents a future outlook, addressing upcoming trends and challenges poised to shape market evolution. This essential insight enables companies to craft strategic plans to capitalize on growth opportunities ahead, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving live streaming industry.



The global live streaming market continues to offer robust opportunities for growth and innovation, promising an exciting landscape for industry stakeholders and viewers alike. As digital consumption patterns evolve, live streaming remains a critical component of the global entertainment and communication infrastructure.

Live Streaming Companies Profiled in the Report include:

AfreecaTV Corp.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

ByteDance Ltd.

Flux Broadcast

International Business Machines Corp.

Meta Platforms Inc.

MetaCDN

Microsoft Corp.

Muvi

Panopto Inc.

StreamHatcher

Super Digital d.o.o.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Live Streaming Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI in the Global Live Streaming Market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product

8.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Product



9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by End-user

9.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Education - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Esports - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Events - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.8 Market opportunity by End-user



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview



11 Geographic Landscape



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

