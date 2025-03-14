Barrick Focuses on Future Growth and Sustainable Value Creation

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) reinforced its commitment to growth, reporting significant progress of its key growth projects while achieving its production guidance and setting the stage for continued sustainable value creation, said president and chief executive Mark Bristow in the company’s annual report published today.

During the year, Barrick completed feasibility studies for the Lumwana Super Pit Expansion in Zambia and the Reko Diq project in Pakistan. Both projects confirmed their Tier One1 potential, with Lumwana contributing 8.3 million tonnes of copper reserves2 and Reko Diq adding 13 million ounces of gold reserves and 7.3 million tonnes of copper reserves on an attributable basis3. The company also successfully replaced all the gold and copper it mined during the year, more than replenishing the 4.6 million ounces of attributable gold mineral reserve depletion at better grades.4

“Barrick stands alone in the industry as no other company matches our ability to replace the gold and copper we mine while simultaneously adding to our reserves through exploration and development. Our integrated resource and exploration strategy has allowed us to build a foundation that supports a projected 30% growth in gold equivalent ounces out to the end of the decade,” Bristow said.5

The expansion at Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic continued to make progress towards the mine’s target of becoming a plus 800,000 ounce per year, long-life, low-cost gold producer.6 In Nevada, Goldrush progressed its ramp up as planned, while the adjacent Fourmile project has advanced to prefeasibility stage. The 2024 preliminary economic assessment highlighted Fourmile’s world-class potential with a significantly larger orebody endowment at nearly double the grade of Goldrush.7

“Barrick maintains one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. This financial strength positions us to invest in our future as well as fund both the Lumwana and Reko Diq development projects, without the need to issue new shares or take on unnecessary debt,” said Bristow. “At the same time, our share buyback program not only returns capital to investors but also enhances per-share value, underscoring our disciplined approach to capital allocation.”

Bristow added that sustainability remained at the core of Barrick’s operations, guiding its decisions and long-term strategy. “Local partnerships continue to be crucial to advancing our sustainability efforts and ensuring our host nations receive their fair share of economic value along with delivering tangible benefits to local communities.”

Also in the annual report, chairman John Thornton highlighted Barrick’s ongoing efforts to diversify its Board. “While we are pleased that two of our three committees are now chaired by women, we believe we are never finished the work of adding to our Board’s diversity in every sense and dimension of the word. Many different kinds of people make for more and better ideas, livelier debate and stronger outcomes,” Thornton said.

Barrick’s 2024 Annual Report, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F are now available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov), respectively. An updated National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Carlin Complex, current as of December 31, 2024, is also available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

To access the above-mentioned documents, please visit www.barrick.com. Shareholders may also receive a copy of Barrick’s audited financial statements without charge upon request to Barrick’s Investor Relations Department, 161 Bay Street, Suite 3700, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1 or to investor@barrick.com.

Endnotes

1. A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,400/oz reserve with potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with costs per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier One Copper Asset/Project is an asset with a $3.00/lb reserve with potential for +5Mt contained copper in support of at least 20 years life, annual production of at least 200ktpa, with costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve. Tier One Assets must be located in a world-class geological district with potential for organic reserve growth and long-term geologically driven addition.

2. Estimates are as of December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted. Lumwana proven reserves of 140 million grading 0.49% representing 0.68 million tonnes of copper, probable mineral reserves of 1,500 million tonnes grading 0.53% representing 7.6 million tonnes of copper, measured resources of 170 million tonnes grading 0.45% representing 0.77 million tonnes of copper, indicated resources of 1,800 million tonnes grading 0.50% representing 9.2 million tonnes of copper and inferred resources of 230 million tonnes grading 0.40% representing 0.91 million tonnes of copper. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, can be found on pages 84-92 of Barrick’s Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Report. For further information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters and risks associated with Lumwana and other technical information, please refer to the Technical Report on the Lumwana Expansion Project, Republic of Zambia dated December 31, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on February 19, 2025.

3. Estimates are as of December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted. Reko Diq probable reserves of 1,400 million tonnes grading 0.28g/t representing 13 million ounces of gold, probable reserves of 1,500 million tonnes grading 0.48% representing 7.3 million tonnes of copper, indicated resources of 1,800 million tonnes grading 0.25g/t representing 15 million ounces of gold, indicated resources of 2,000 million tonnes grading 0.43% representing 8.4 million tonnes of copper, inferred resources of 640 million tonnes grading 0.2g/t representing 3.9 million ounces of gold, and inferred resources of 690 million tonnes grading 0.3% representing 2.2 million tonnes of copper. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, can be found on pages 84-92 of Barrick’s Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Report. For further information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters and risks associated with Reko Diq, the mineral reserve and resource estimates included herein and other technical information, please refer to the Technical Report on the Reko Diq Project, Balochistan, Pakistan dated December 31, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on February 19, 2025.

4. Proven and probable reserve gains calculated from cumulative net change in reserves from year end 2019 to 2024. Reserve replacement percentage is calculated from the cumulative net change in reserves from 2020 to 2024 divided by the cumulative depletion in reserves from year end 2019 to 2024 as shown in the table below:

Year Attributable P&P

Gold

(Moz) Attributable Gold Acquisition &

Divestments

(Moz) Attributable Gold Depletion

(Moz) Attributable Gold

Net Change

(Moz) Reported Reserve

Price USD/oz for GEO

conversion 2019a 71 - - - - 2020b 68 (2.2) (5.5) 4.2 $1,200 2021c 69 (0.91) (5.4) 8.1 $1,200 2022d 76 - (4.8) 12 $1,300 2023e 77 - (4.6) 5 $1,300 2024f 89 - (4.6) 17 $1,400 2019 – 2024 Total N/A (3.1) (25) 46 N/A





Year Attributable P&P

Copper (Mlb) Attributable Copper Acquisition &

Divestments

(Moz) Attributable Copper

Depletion

(Moz) Attributable Copper

Net Change

(Moz) Reported Reserve

Price USD/lb for GEO

conversion 2019a 13,494 - - - - 2020b 12,691 - (834) 31 $2.75 2021c 12,233 - (636) 178 $2.75 2022d 12,252 - (623) 642 $3.00 2023e 12,391 - (589) 728 $3.00 2024f 40,201 - (731) 28,542 $3.00 2019 – 2024 Total N/A - (3,413) 30,121 N/A





Year Attributable P&P GEO Attributable Acquisition & Divestments

GEO Attributable Depletion GEO Attributable

Net Change GEO

(using reported reserve prices) 2019a - - - - 2020b 97 (2.2) (7.4) 4.2 2021c 97 (0.91) (6.9) 8.5 2022d 104 - (6.3) 13 2023e 105 - (6.0) 6.7 2024f 176 - (6.1) 79 2019 – 2024 Total N/A (3.1) (33) 111



Totals may not appear to sum correctly due to rounding.

Attributable acquisitions and divestments includes the following: a decrease of 2.2 Moz in proven and probable gold reserves from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, as a result of the divestiture of Barrick's Massawa gold project effective March 4, 2020; and a decrease of 0.91 Moz in proven and probable gold reserves from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, as a result of the change in Barrick's ownership interest in Porgera from 47.5% to 24.5% and the net impact of the asset exchange of Lone Tree to i-80 Gold for the remaining 50% of South Arturo that Nevada Gold Mines did not already own.

All estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Estimates as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted, Proven reserves of 280 million tonnes grading 2.42 g/t, representing 22 million ounces of gold and 420 million tonnes grading 0.4%, representing 3,700 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 1.7 million tonnes of copper). Probable reserves of 1,000 million tonnes grading 1.48 g/t, representing 49 million ounces of gold and 1,200 million tonnes grading 0.38%, representing 9,800 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 4.4 million tonnes of copper). Conversions may not recalculate due to rounding. Estimates as of December 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted: Proven reserves of 280 million tonnes grading 2.37g/t, representing 21 million ounces of gold, and 350 million tonnes grading 0.39%, representing 3,000 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 1.4 million tonnes of copper). Probable reserves of 990 million tonnes grading 1.46g/t, representing 47 million ounces of gold, and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.39%, representing 9,700 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 4.4 million tonnes of copper). Conversions may not recalculate due to rounding. Estimates as of December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted, Proven mineral reserves of 240 million tonnes grading 2.20g/t, representing 17 million ounces of gold and 380 million tonnes grading 0.41%, representing 3,400 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 1.6 million tonnes of copper), and probable reserves of 1,000 million tonnes grading 1.60g/t, representing 53 million ounces of gold and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.37%, representing 8,800 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 4.0 million tonnes of copper). Conversions may not recalculate due to rounding. Estimates as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Proven mineral reserves of 260 million tonnes grading 2.26g/t, representing 19 million ounces of gold and 390 million tonnes grading 0.40%, representing 3,500 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 1.6 million tonnes of copper), and probable reserves of 1,200 million tonnes grading 1.53g/t, representing 57 million ounces of gold and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.37%, representing 8,800 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 4.0 million tonnes of copper). Conversions may not recalculate due to rounding. Estimates are as of December 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted. Proven mineral reserves of 250 million tonnes grading 1.85g/t, representing 15 million ounces of gold, and 320 million tonnes grading 0.41%, representing 1.3 million tonnes of copper. Probable reserves of 1,200 million tonnes grading 1.61g/t, representing 61 million ounces of gold, and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.38%, representing 4.3 million tonnes of copper. Estimates are as of December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted. Proven mineral reserves of 270 million tonnes grading 1.75g/t, representing 15 million ounces of gold, and 380 million tonnes grading 0.42%, representing 1.6 million tonnes of copper. Probable reserves of 2,500 million tonnes grading 0.90g/t, representing 74 million ounces of gold, and 3,600 million tonnes grading 0.46%, representing 17 million tonnes of copper.

5. Gold equivalent ounces calculated from our copper assets are calculated using a gold price of $1,400/oz and copper price of $3.00/lb. Barrick’s five-year indicative production profile for gold equivalent ounces is based on the following assumptions:



Key Outlook Assumptions 2025 2026+ Gold Price ($/oz) 2,400 2,400 Copper Price ($/lb) 4.00 4.00 Oil Price (WTI) ($/barrel) 80 70 AUD Exchange Rate (AUD:USD) 0.75 0.75 ARS Exchange Rate (USD:ARS) 1,000 1,000 CAD Exchange Rate (USD:CAD) 1.30 1.30 CLP Exchange Rate (USD:CLP) 900 900 EUR Exchange Rate (EUR:USD) 1.10 1.10



Barrick’s five-year indicative outlook is based on our current operating asset portfolio, sustaining projects in progress and exploration/ mineral resource management initiatives in execution. This outlook is based on our current reserves and resources and assumes that we will continue to be able to convert resources into reserves. Additional asset optimization, further exploration growth, new project initiatives and divestitures are not included. For the company’s gold and copper segments, and where applicable for a specific region, this indicative outlook is subject to change and assumes the following: new open pit production permitted and commencing at Hemlo in the second half of 2025, allowing three years for permitting and two years for prestripping prior to first ore production in 2027; Tongon will enter care and maintenance by 2027; and production from the Zaldívar CuproChlor® Chloride Leach Project (Antofagasta is the operator of Zaldívar). Our five-year indicative outlook excludes production from Fourmile, as well as Pierina and Golden Sunlight, both of which are currently in care and maintenance; and production from long-term greenfield optionality from Donlin, Pascua-Lama, Norte Abierto and Alturas. Barrick’s five-year production profile in this press release also assumes an indicative gold and copper production profile for Reko Diq and an indicative copper production profile for the Lumwana Super Pit expansion, both of which are conceptual in nature. Loulo-Gounkoto has been excluded from Barrick’s 2025 guidance as a result of the temporary suspension of operations. We expect to update our guidance to include Loulo-Gounkoto when we have greater certainty regarding the timing for the restart of operations. For purposes of this indicative five-year forecast only, we have assumed a scenario where Loulo-Gounkoto resumes operations on April 1, 2025. There can be no assurances that a definitive agreement to resolve the ongoing dispute with the Government of Mali will be reached by April 1, 2025 or at all. Refer to page 9 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick’s annual 2024 financial statements for additional information.

6. Refer to the Technical Report on the Pueblo Viejo Mine, Dominican Republic, dated March 17, 2023 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 17, 2023.

7. Fourmile’s financial metrics and production metrics are based upon Barrick’s internal preliminary economic assessment which is conceptual in nature and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Barrick anticipates Fourmile will be incorporated into the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, at fair market value, if certain criteria are met.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Lead, R&R Governance, Nevada Gold Mines; Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager: Africa and Middle East; Peter Jones, MAIG, Manager Resource Geology - Latin America and Asia Pacific; Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive; and Joel Holliday, FAusIMM, Executive Vice-President, Exploration — each a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Unless otherwise noted, such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are as of December 31, 2024.

