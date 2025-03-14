Liver Disease Therapeutic Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott, Astellas, BMS, Gilead Sciences, GSK, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Takeda

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Disease Therapeutic Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Liver Disease Therapeutic market is expected to reach US$ 31.53 billion by 2033 from US$ 15.04 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.57% from 2025 to 2033. The market is being stimulated by the world's aging population, which is more vulnerable to liver disease and other chronic ailments.



The illness of the liver Due to the rising incidence of liver-related conditions such cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, and hepatitis, the therapeutic sector is expanding significantly. Globally, these disorders are becoming more prevalent, especially as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) rates rise due to changes in lifestyle, increased alcohol use, and obesity.

Pharmaceutical companies are responding by creating novel treatments that focus on the root causes of liver illnesses, like new medications that cure liver fibrosis and antiviral therapy for hepatitis. Improved diagnostic methods and research advancements are speeding up the creation of innovative treatment alternatives that hold out hope for better patient outcomes and disease management.



Public health campaigns emphasizing the value of early identification and treatment of liver illnesses are another factor propelling the market. The need for efficient treatments keeps growing as healthcare systems around the world strive to enhance the detection and treatment of liver disease. Furthermore, new targets for therapeutic development are being found as a result of the increasing molecular understanding of liver diseases.

However, the development and accessibility of medicines are complicated by issues like the high cost of therapy, regulatory barriers, and the complexity of liver illnesses. Notwithstanding these challenges, the market for liver disease treatments is anticipated to continue expanding due to continuous improvements in medical research and the expanding range of available treatments.



The high prevalence of liver diseases, the rise in alcohol usage, and poor eating habits are the primary factors that are anticipated to propel expansion in the market for liver disease therapies. For instance, according to a June 2021 study published in the Clinical Liver Disease journal, chronic liver disease (CLD) is one of the world's main causes of mortality and sickness, affecting over 1.5 billion people worldwide.

Furthermore, according to a June 2021 published by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, alcoholic liver disease (ALD) (2%), hepatitis B (29%), hepatitis C (9%), and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) (59%), are the leading causes of prevalent disease. Furthermore, a study that was published in October 2022 in Clinical and Molecular Hepatology predicts that by 2040, the prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) will be 55.7% worldwide. As a result, rising liver illnesses have contributed to the market's overall growth.



Growth Drivers for the Liver Disease Therapeutic Market

Growing Interest in Liver Transplants



The need for liver transplants is increasing as many people's liver disease progresses to end-stage liver failure. Thanks to technical developments including less invasive procedures and improved post-operative care, transplants are becoming more widely available. A liver transplant early recovery program (ERP) was introduced in Mumbai in May 2024 by Wockhardt Hospitals and the South Asian Liver Institute. The program's goal is to lower the cost of liver transplants by about 20-30%.



A greater emphasis on NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease)



NAFLD is now the main focus of liver disease treatment due to the rise in obesity and diabetes. New drug treatments for the ailment and lifestyle modifications that can slow the progression of the disease are the main areas of ongoing study. The Indo-French Liver and Metabolic Disease Network (InFLiMeN), a virtual hub for the prevention and treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), was established by the Union Minister at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi in July 2024.



Increasing Focus on Pharmaceutical Growth



The development of novel drugs to treat liver diseases is receiving a lot of funding from pharmaceutical corporations. This trend is being driven, especially in disease-prone nations, by the rising prevalence of chronic liver illnesses and the lucrative market potential for innovative medications. For example, Zydus Lifesciences, a company based in India, stated in February 2024 that it aims to introduce its first new medication in the US by early 2026 in order to capitalize on the multibillion-dollar market for treating a particular kind of liver illness.



Challenges in the Liver Disease Therapeutic Market

Complexity of Liver Diseases



Hepatitis, cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, and liver cancer are just a few of the many illnesses that fall under the umbrella of liver diseases. Each of these conditions has its own origins, rates of progression, and symptoms. The intricacy of these illnesses makes it challenging to create a treatment that works for everyone. How these diseases develop and react to therapy depends on a number of factors, including lifestyle choices, genetics, and co-existing medical problems.



Limited Treatment Options



Options for a number of serious illnesses, such as cirrhosis and liver cancer, are still restricted despite tremendous advancements in the treatment of liver diseases. Antiviral medications for hepatitis have transformed treatment, yet palliative care or symptom management are still key components of liver cancer and cirrhosis treatments. Although liver transplantation is a feasible option for certain individuals, the lack of available donors prevents it from being a common solution.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $31.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio & Product Launch in Last 1 Year, Revenues

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Mayers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co. Inc

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Liver Disease Therapeutic Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Therapy Type

6.2 Disease Type

6.3 End Users

6.4 Country



7. Therapy Type

7.1 Anti-Rejection Drugs/Immunosuppressants

7.2 Chemotherapy Drugs

7.3 Targeted therapy

7.4 Vaccines

7.5 Immunoglobulins

7.6 Corticosteroids

7.7 Anti-Viral Drugs



8. Disease Type

8.1 Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

8.2 Viral Hepatitis (B, C, D)

8.3 Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD)

8.4 Autoimmune Liver Disease (ALD)



9. End Users

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Laboratories

9.3 Others



10. Country

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Market Outlook and Opportunities

13.1 Emerging Technologies

13.2 Future Market Trends

13.3 Investment Opportunities



14. Company Analysis

