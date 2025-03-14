U.S. LiDAR Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Aeva, AEye, Cepton, FARO Technologies, Innoviz Technologies, Leica Geosystems, Luminar Technologies, Ouster, Teledyne Optech, Trimble & more

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. LiDAR Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Airborne, Mobile & UAV, Terrestrial), Component(Laser Scanners, Navigation (IMU), GPS, ADAS), Application with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. LiDAR Market was valued at USD 679.4 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 23.90%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-precision mapping and surveying in the construction, agriculture, and transportation industries. Advancements in LiDAR technology, such as improved accuracy and reduced costs, have made it more accessible for a wide range of applications. Moreover, LiDAR integration with drones and autonomous vehicles is driving market expansion.



The automotive sector in the U.S. stands out as a significant contributor in the industry, with LiDAR being integral to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance the capabilities of LiDAR systems, making them more efficient and cost-effective. Furthermore, the integration of AI with LiDAR technology is enhancing data analysis capabilities, providing actionable insights for urban development and infrastructure projects. In addition to automotive applications, LiDAR is widely used in construction, agriculture, forestry, and environmental monitoring. Its ability to generate high-resolution data facilitates precision farming practices and effective forest management strategies. The U.S. market is characterized by a strong presence of key players such as Velodyne LiDAR, Teledyne Technologies, and Trimble Inc., who are leading innovations in this space.



As smart city initiatives gain momentum and environmental concerns heighten, the demand for LiDAR technology is expected to increase significantly. This trend underscores the importance of LiDAR as a critical tool for modernizing infrastructure and enhancing public safety through improved data collection and analysis capabilities.



Additionally, advancements in miniaturization and cost reduction are opening up new opportunities for LiDAR applications. Smaller, more affordable sensors are becoming available for use in drones, allowing for rapid aerial mapping and surveying in hard-to-reach areas. This is especially valuable for applications in environmental monitoring, disaster management, and forestry management. The U.S. market is also benefiting from increased government investments in infrastructure development and smart city initiatives. LiDAR's ability to assist in the efficient planning, monitoring, and maintenance of urban areas is making it a key technology for modernizing cities.



U.S. LiDAR Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth on global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. LiDAR market report based on type, component, and application.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. LiDAR Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. U.S. LiDAR Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. Pain Point Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. LiDAR Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. LiDAR Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Airborne

4.4. Mobile & UAV

4.5. Terrestrial



Chapter 5. U.S. LiDAR Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. LiDAR Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Laser Scanners

5.4. Navigation (IMU)

5.5. GPS

5.6. ADAS



Chapter 6. U.S. LiDAR Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. LiDAR Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Corridor Mapping

6.4. Engineering

6.5. Environment

6.6. Exploration

6.7. ADAS

6.8. Others



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.7. Strategy Mapping

7.8. Company Profiles

Aeva

AEye

Baraja

Cepton

FARO Technologies

Innoviz Technologies

Leica Geosystems

Luminar Technologies

Ouster

Quanergy Systems

SICK AG

Teledyne Optech

Trimble

