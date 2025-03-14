Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Market Report 2025-2031, with Profiles of Top Competitors including Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare and Mindray Medical

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedCore | Includes: Patient-Worn Monitor Market and Central Station Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring market was valued at nearly $861 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching almost $1.1 billion by 2031.



Wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring devices are used to continuously monitor patients' vital signs while allowing them to move freely.

The wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring market is evolving due to:

Advances in telemetry device technology

Integration with smartphone and tablet applications

Increasing demand for real-time patient data transmission

Expansion of ambulatory care and outpatient services

Devices capable of monitoring more parameters without compromising mobility and size are becoming more popular, especially in developing regions.

The market is segmented into:

Patient-Worn Monitors

Central Stations

Key Market Insights

Unit Sales & Average Selling Prices

Market Size & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2031

Historical Data (2021-2023)

Competitive Analysis

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles & Product Portfolios

Market Share Insights



Coverage of Top Competitors in the Global Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Market including:



Philips Healthcare

Market leader with the largest share across all regions, particularly in: North America Western Europe

Philips' comprehensive product line and global presence solidify its dominant position.

GE Healthcare

Second-leading competitor with a strong position in: North America Western Europe

GE faces challenges in Asia-Pacific and developing markets, where its market share is lower.

Mindray Medical

Trailing behind Philips and GE, Mindray's telemetry systems include: Panorama TelepackT Series Transmitter BeneVisionT TD60

Mindray's affordable and innovative products help the company compete in Western Europe and developing regions.

Research Scope

Quantitative Coverage

Market Size

Market Shares

Market Forecasts

Market Growth Rates

Units Sold

Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Coverage

Market Growth Trends

Market Limiters

Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors

Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles

Product Portfolios

FDA Recalls

Disruptive Technologies

Disease Overviews

Company Coverage:

3M

Lanaform

A&D Medical

Leonard Lang

Abbott

Lessa

Adroit Medical Systems

LG CNS

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Luckcome

Advantage Home Telehealth

Masimo

AEON Global

McKesson

Aerotel Medical

MedDyne

Ambio Health

Mediaid Inc

Ambu

Mediana

AMD Global Telemedicine

Medico Electrodes

Amwell

Medicomp systems

Analogic Corporation

Medifit Instruments

Atys Medical

Medis

August Surgical

MEDISANA

B. Braun

Medisante

Baxter

Meditrace

Becton Dickinson

Medlab GmbH

Belmont

Medline

Beurer

Medocity

Biocare

Medtronic

Biolight

Mennen Medical

Bionen

Microlife

Bionet

Micromed

Biotronik

Midmark

Constant Care Technology

Pirrone

Contec Medical Systems

Polymap Wireless

Cooper Surgical

Premier Value

Criticare Systems

Progetti Medical

Daray Medical

Promed Medical

Datascope

Prothia

Deltex Medical

Qardio

Devon Medical

Retia Medical

Dexcom

RGB Medical

DIXION

RMS Medical

Docobo Ltd

Rochester Medical

Dormo

Rudolf Riester

Drager Medical

Samsung

EBNeuro

Santamedical

EDAN Instruments

Schiller

EGI

ScottCare

Electro Geodesics

Seca

Elmiko

SEI EMG S.r.l

EMD Biomedical

Shimmer

EMS Biomedical

Siemens

Enthermics

Spacelabs Healthcare

Entra Health

Spengler

Esaote

Spes Medica

Fukuda Denshi

Startech

GE Healthcare

Stryker

