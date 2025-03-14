Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Market Report 2025-2031, with Profiles of Top Competitors including Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare and Mindray Medical

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedCore | Includes: Patient-Worn Monitor Market and Central Station Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring market was valued at nearly $861 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching almost $1.1 billion by 2031.
Wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring devices are used to continuously monitor patients' vital signs while allowing them to move freely.
The wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring market is evolving due to:
- Advances in telemetry device technology
- Integration with smartphone and tablet applications
- Increasing demand for real-time patient data transmission
- Expansion of ambulatory care and outpatient services
- Devices capable of monitoring more parameters without compromising mobility and size are becoming more popular, especially in developing regions.
The market is segmented into:
- Patient-Worn Monitors
- Central Stations
Key Market Insights
- Unit Sales & Average Selling Prices
- Market Size & Growth Trends
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2031
- Historical Data (2021-2023)
- Competitive Analysis
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles & Product Portfolios
Market Share Insights
Coverage of Top Competitors in the Global Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Market including:
Philips Healthcare
- Market leader with the largest share across all regions, particularly in:
- North America
- Western Europe
- Philips' comprehensive product line and global presence solidify its dominant position.
GE Healthcare
- Second-leading competitor with a strong position in:
- North America
- Western Europe
- GE faces challenges in Asia-Pacific and developing markets, where its market share is lower.
Mindray Medical
- Trailing behind Philips and GE, Mindray's telemetry systems include:
- Panorama TelepackT Series Transmitter
- BeneVisionT TD60
- Mindray's affordable and innovative products help the company compete in Western Europe and developing regions.
Research Scope
Quantitative Coverage
- Market Size
- Market Shares
- Market Forecasts
- Market Growth Rates
- Units Sold
- Average Selling Prices
Qualitative Coverage
- Market Growth Trends
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles
- Product Portfolios
- FDA Recalls
- Disruptive Technologies
- Disease Overviews
Company Coverage:
- 3M
- Lanaform
- A&D Medical
- Leonard Lang
- Abbott
- Lessa
- Adroit Medical Systems
- LG CNS
- Advanced Brain Monitoring
- Luckcome
- Advantage Home Telehealth
- Masimo
- AEON Global
- McKesson
- Aerotel Medical
- MedDyne
- Ambio Health
- Mediaid Inc
- Ambu
- Mediana
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- Medico Electrodes
- Amwell
- Medicomp systems
- Analogic Corporation
- Medifit Instruments
- Atys Medical
- Medis
- August Surgical
- MEDISANA
- B. Braun
- Medisante
- Baxter
- Meditrace
- Becton Dickinson
- Medlab GmbH
- Belmont
- Medline
- Beurer
- Medocity
- Biocare
- Medtronic
- Biolight
- Mennen Medical
- Bionen
- Microlife
- Bionet
- Micromed
- Biotronik
- Midmark
- Constant Care Technology
- Pirrone
- Contec Medical Systems
- Polymap Wireless
- Cooper Surgical
- Premier Value
- Criticare Systems
- Progetti Medical
- Daray Medical
- Promed Medical
- Datascope
- Prothia
- Deltex Medical
- Qardio
- Devon Medical
- Retia Medical
- Dexcom
- RGB Medical
- DIXION
- RMS Medical
- Docobo Ltd
- Rochester Medical
- Dormo
- Rudolf Riester
- Drager Medical
- Samsung
- EBNeuro
- Santamedical
- EDAN Instruments
- Schiller
- EGI
- ScottCare
- Electro Geodesics
- Seca
- Elmiko
- SEI EMG S.r.l
- EMD Biomedical
- Shimmer
- EMS Biomedical
- Siemens
- Enthermics
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Entra Health
- Spengler
- Esaote
- Spes Medica
- Fukuda Denshi
- Startech
- GE Healthcare
- Stryker
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4u19g7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.