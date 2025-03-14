Europe Juices Market Size and Share Analysis Report 2025-2033: Retail and E-commerce Channel Expansion, Organic and Sustainable Products Demand, Severe Market Competition and Pricing Pressure

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Juices Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Juices Market was worth US$ 34.19billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase to US$ 70.18 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 8.33% between 2025 and 2033. rowing demand for natural and organic juices, health food trends, and new product innovation drive market growth. Growth of functional drinks and eco-friendly packaging also stimulates the market.



Growing concern for health and wellness is stimulating the demand for juices in Europe. People specifically look for natural, organic, and functional beverages that deliver core nutrients and help in building immunity. Juice companies retaliate by launching fortified juices with supplementary vitamins, probiotics, and antioxidants. Increasing demand for fresh, cold-pressed, sugar-free juices also propels market growth. Moreover, government programs supporting healthy diets help boost consumption of natural fruit and vegetable juices.

In Europe, 24% of consumers regularly scan ingredient labels on product packaging, and 41% rank vitamins as a priority. Reflecting this demand, juice and drinks with a focus on vitamins on pack have grown 29% over the past year. This is part of Innova's top trend of 2024, 'Ingredients: Taking the Spotlight', where brands highlight key ingredients to enhance consumer affection. Producers can take advantage of this shift by creating vitamin-enriched juice and juice drinks that resonate with health-conscious consumers.



Organic and Sustainable Products Demand



European consumers are moving towards organic and sustainable food and beverage products, including juices. Organic juices, which are pesticide-free and artificial additive-free, have seen a strong demand. Sustainable packaging, like biodegradable bottles and recyclable cartons, is also picking up. Major juice companies are implementing green production processes and packaging solutions to attract environmentally aware consumers. This trend will continue to propel the juice market's growth in the next few years. Nov 2002, Hain Europe, a subsidiary of the US-based Hain Celestial group, will shortly introduce a portfolio of healthy fruit juice and soy beverages in the European market.



Retail and E-commerce Channel Expansion



The expanding availability of juices via different retail channels, such as supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce, is propelling market growth. Consumers are drawn to the convenience of online shopping, with numerous brands providing direct-to-consumer models. Doorstep delivery and subscription-based juice services have become the latest trends, allowing consumers to easily access premium and fresh juices. On-the-go and single-serve packaging formats also help drive market growth, responding to busy lifestyles and convenience-oriented purchasing habits. Sep 2023,RYNA Juice has introduced its natural fruit juices brand in Poland, Europe, and India with a mission to redefining refreshment by capturing nature's essence.



Heightened Concerns Regarding Sugar Content



One of the main issues in the European juice market is increased consumer alarm about the high sugar content in fruit juices. Governments and health agencies are pushing for less sugar consumption because it is associated with obesity, diabetes, and other ailments. Therefore, most consumers are opting for low-sugar or unsweetened products. Juice producers are reformulating their products in response, but achieving a balance between taste and health aspects is not easy.



Severe Market Competition and Pricing Pressure



The European juice market is competitive, with many brands competing for consumer attention. Consumers' price sensitivity and private-label and low-cost options pressure premium juice brands. Firms have to innovate and differentiate their products constantly in order to retain market share. Furthermore, raw material price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions affect production costs, and it becomes challenging for brands to maintain profitability while providing competitive pricing.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $70.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Europe



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development, Revenue

Britvic PLC

Brynwood Partners

Eckes-Granini Group GmbH

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Suntory Holdings Limited

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tropicana Brands Group

Europe Juices Market Segments

Type

Frozen

Chilled-ready-to-serve

Shelf stable

Others

Flavour

Fruits

Fruit Mixes

Vegetables

Category

Health juice

Pre-biotic and pro-biotic

Fruit juice (1005 juice, 25-99% juice, >25%)

Naturally sweetened

Organic Juices

Carbonated juices

Others

Packaging type

PET/Plastic

Metal can

Tetra packs

Glass

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

Others

Country

Belgium

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Spain

Turkey

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

