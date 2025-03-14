Primech AI to Showcase HYTRON AI-Powered Autonomous Bathroom Cleaning Robot at RoboSG 2025





SINGAPORE, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI") or (the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced its participation at RoboSG 2025, where it will showcase HYTRON, its groundbreaking AI-powered autonomous bathroom cleaning robot. HYTRON represents Primech AI's continued efforts to transform facility services.





From left to right: Leng Wei Jie, Senior Executive, Innovation & Technology, Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI, HYTRON, and Leow Joon Kiat, Senior Maintenance Engineer

HYTRON will be demonstrated live at Booth T18 in The Nexus, Punggol Digital District's Discovery Hub section, during the two-day RoboSG 2025 event on March 14-15, 2025. The robot combines cutting-edge AI technology with advanced smart sensors to deliver precision cleaning solutions specifically designed for high-traffic bathroom facilities.

RoboSG 2025 is Singapore's premier robotics and automation exhibition, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements in robotics and their practical applications across various sectors. The event serves as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges through automation and artificial intelligence.

"HYTRON represents the future of cleaning technology and demonstrates our commitment to redefining hygiene standards through innovation," said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. "This autonomous solution boosts operational efficiency and addresses the industry's ongoing challenges with maintaining consistently high cleanliness standards in high-traffic facilities. We're excited to showcase this revolutionary technology at RoboSG 2025 and invite all stakeholders in facility management, real estate, and technology sectors to witness the future of cleaning in action."

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

