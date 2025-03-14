Europe Food Safety Testing Market Trends and Forecasts 2025-2033: Impacts of Global Trade and Exports, Rising Incidents of Food Fraud, Rising Foodborne Illnesses, Complex Regulations

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Food Safety Testing Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Food Safety Testing market is expected to reach US$ 10.74 billion by 2033 from US$ 6.45 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.84% from 2025 to 2033

Regulatory pressure, increased worries about food contamination, the need for traceability, technological developments in testing, the expansion of food exports, and customer preferences for transparency and quality in food items are the main drivers of the food safety testing market in Europe.



Due to stricter regulations and rising customer demand for safe, high-quality food products, the food safety testing market in Europe has experienced tremendous growth. In order to ensure food safety, the industry is essential in identifying potential hazards including pollutants, pathogens, allergies, and hazardous additives. There is a need for thorough testing to meet European rules, including the General Food Law Regulation and the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) recommendations, which are some of the most stringent in the world. The market for food safety testing services is being further stimulated by the increased focus on transparency and traceability in food supply chains as consumers grow more health-conscious and worried about food safety.



Food safety testing is now far more accurate, quick, and reliable thanks to the quick development of testing technologies like mass spectrometry, PCR, and ELISA. These technologies make it possible to detect a variety of contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticide residues, and pathogens like Salmonella and E. coli. Additionally, the necessity for food safety testing has increased due to the rise in cross-border trade and food exports, especially for conformity with international standards. The market for food safety testing in Europe is anticipated to grow as the food sector develops further due to customer desire for transparency, technological advancements, and stricter food safety laws.



The accuracy, speed, and efficiency of food safety testing are being improved by modern analytical techniques. Because they can detect even minute amounts of pollutants and pathogens, advanced technologies like next-generation sequencing, mass spectrometry, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are becoming more and more popular. For example, QIAGEN expanded the use of digital PCR technology in food safety testing in November 2023 by introducing three new kits for their QIAcuity systems along with a major software update.



Chemical testing is also receiving increasing attention as a result of the growing demand for organic products. In accordance with national regulatory guidelines, businesses are carefully checking these organic products for traces of both listed and forbidden chemicals. The market for testing facilities is anticipated to grow as a result of this regulatory scrutiny, leading industry participants to expand the range of services they provide. To summarize, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, and TUV SUD are some of the major competitors in the highly competitive European food safety testing market. These businesses usually use tactics like expansion, creative approaches, and mergers and acquisitions to stay ahead.



Growth Drivers for the Europe Food Safety Testing Market

Rising Foodborne Illnesses



As contamination instances have increased awareness of food safety hazards, rising foodborne illnesses have become a major problem in Europe. Food safety testing is crucial because pathogens like Salmonella, E. Coli, and Listeria, as well as chemical pollutants, represent major health risks. High-profile foodborne illness outbreaks have highlighted how crucial it is to identify dangerous bacteria, poisons, and other contaminants as soon as possible. In order to safeguard the public's health, there is now a growing need for precise and trustworthy food safety testing. The food sector is implementing stricter testing procedures as a result of consumers' increased awareness of food safety. In order to prevent contamination, guarantee quality, and preserve consumer confidence in the food supply chain, reliable testing makes sure that food items fulfill safety regulations.



Global Trade and Exports



European manufacturers are under more and more pressure to adhere to international food safety requirements as commerce and food exports continue to grow. Comprehensive testing is necessary to ensure compliance with the various food safety requirements in different nations and regions. Every market has strict testing requirements for pollutants, pathogens, allergies, and other safety problems, regardless of whether it is in Asia, the US, or another location. As cross-border food trade has grown, European food producers must implement stringent testing procedures to satisfy international standards and steer clear of expensive trade restrictions, product recalls, and legal issues. throughout order to ensure that exports are safe and adhere to international rules, the need for food safety testing services is consequently expanding quickly throughout Europe.



Rising Incidents of Food Fraud



European food producers are investing in cutting-edge safety testing methods as a result of the rise in food fraud and adulteration cases. Food fraud puts customer trust and product integrity at serious risk through practices including ingredient replacement, mislabeling, and contamination with prohibited chemicals. Fraud scandals have brought attention to the food supply chain's susceptibility and the necessity of thorough testing to stop such activities. Because of this, producers are using sophisticated testing methods like spectroscopy, chromatography, and DNA analysis to confirm product claims, identify impurities, and authenticate ingredients. In order to guarantee that food products fulfill the highest standards of quality and authenticity, customers' increasing demands for transparency and food safety are driving this transition in addition to legislative obligations.



Challenges in the Europe Food Safety Testing Market

Complex Regulatory Environment



The intricacy of regulatory frameworks in many nations and areas presents difficulties for the European market for food safety testing. Individual nations may have extra or more particular standards, even if the European Union has consolidated rules through frameworks like the General Food Law Regulation. This makes it challenging for businesses who operate in several European markets to guarantee adherence to disparate rules concerning pollutants, labeling, allergens, and food traceability. Businesses must keep up with changes in food safety legislation since navigating this complex web of regulations may be expensive and time-consuming. Furthermore, differences in national rules can affect market access and profitability by causing delays, extra testing, or even rejected shipments, especially in the case of cross-border food trade.



Evolving Pathogens and Contaminants



Food safety testing in Europe is constantly challenged by the appearance of new pollutants and pathogens. The dangers of foodborne illnesses change along with the microorganisms. As viruses, new allergies, and bacteria like Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli change all the time, testing techniques must also adapt. Advanced technologies must be developed and implemented by food safety testing providers in order to effectively detect these new and growing dangers. However, staying up to date with these advancements can be resource-intensive and necessitate large R&D expenditures. Additionally, it may be difficult to guarantee the efficacy of these novel testing techniques in a variety of food kinds and environmental conditions, necessitating ongoing adaptation to address new risks and preserve public health safety.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Europe

