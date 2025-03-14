Trends & Strategies Shaping the Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, 2025-2033: Insights by Product, Ingredient, End User, Pricing and Region

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Product (Personal Care Products, Cosmetics/Makeup Products), Ingredient (Synthetic, Natural and Organic), End-User (Male, Female), Pricing (Mass Products, Premium Products), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online beauty and personal care products market size reached USD 64.7 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 141.4 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.63% during 2025-2033. The market is primarily driven by the increasing internet penetration, convenience of online shopping, rising consumer awareness about beauty products, and rising influence of social media on individuals' purchasing decisions across the globe.







Hectic lifestyles of individuals are positively influencing the demand for a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience. This represents one of the significant factors driving online beauty and personal care products market growth. Furthermore, the growing trend of vertical markets, along with the inflating income levels and improving standards of living, are escalating the demand for premium product variants. Vertical markets generally offer exotic brands, signature collections and convenient cross-category shopping in established brands.

Other than this, the rising influence of social media and the willingness of consumers to try out different brands is encouraging several players to engage in aggressive promotional campaigns. These players are also investing in product packaging and research and development (R&D) activities to introduce organic and chemical-free products.

Besides this, they are focusing on the launch of products using ingredients that cater to the personal care needs of different customers based on their preferences and skin and hair type. In addition to this, several prominent e-retailers are offering additional benefits, such as same-day or one-day delivery services, better security features for online payments, and easy-to-navigate dashboard, to expand their existing consumer base.



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global online beauty and personal care products market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product, ingredient, end-user and pricing.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf, Kao Corporation, L'occitane International S.A., L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company Ltd., Unilever, Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Johnson & Johnson, Oriflame Cosmetics, Chanel (CHANEL International B.V.), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., etc.



1. How big is the online beauty and personal care products market?

2. What is the future outlook of online beauty and personal care products market?

3. What are the key factors driving the online beauty and personal care products market?

4. Which region accounts for the largest online beauty and personal care products market share?

5. Which are the leading companies in the global online beauty and personal care products market?



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $64.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $141.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Personal Care Products

6.2 Cosmetics/Makeup Products

7 Market Breakup by Ingredient

7.1 Synthetic

7.2 Natural and Organic

8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Male

8.2 Female

9 Market Breakup by Pricing

9.1 Mass Products

9.2 Premium Products

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Avon Products Inc.

15.3.2 Beiersdorf

15.3.3 Kao Corporation

15.3.4 L'occitane International S.A.

15.3.5 L'Oreal

15.3.6 Procter & Gamble

15.3.7 Shiseido Company Limited

15.3.8 Unilever

15.3.9 Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

15.3.10 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.11 Oriflame Cosmetics

15.3.12 Chanel (CHANEL International B.V.)

15.3.13 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

