U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Petsmart, Furry Land, Petco Animal Supplies, Woofie's Pet Ventures, PetBacker, Wag Labs, Dogtopia, Zoomin Groomin and more

The U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.70%.

Growth in expenditure on pet care and pet grooming and improved accessibility driven by the launch of numerous service locations by key players are major factors contributing to the market growth. Increasing demand from urban pet owners for pet grooming services, including bathing, spa, essential oils therapies, trimming, haircuts, and more, is driving the growth of this market. The flexibility providers provide through different models, such as service subscriptions, a la carte service offerings, single service, and more, is expected to generate a greater customer base during the forecast period.



The growing awareness regarding the role of pet grooming in the overall health and wellness of pets is adding noteworthy growth opportunities to this market. The availability of various service delivery alternatives, such as boarding or sitting combined with grooming services, grooming boutique or salon visit services, and at-home or mobile pet grooming services, has resulted in increasing convenience, leading to growth in engagement.



U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market Report Highlights

Based on pet, the dogs segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 83.8% in 2024, owing to a large number of pet grooming service businesses primarily focused on dogs. The cats segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on services, the massage/spa and other segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 74.2%, in 2024. The shear and trimming segment is also expected to witness at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Increasing service availability, convenience offered by technology platforms, and enhanced customer assistance provided by the key market players are contributing to the market growth.

In October 2024, Walmart announced the expansion of its centers in five new locations across Georgia and Arizona.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered United States





