2024 Manufacturing Research Review: Global Markets for Water Heaters, 3D Printing, and Flame and Smoke Detectors Poised for Significant Growth, New Research Review Reveals

Cutting-edge technologies such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML (Machine Learning), 3D Printing, IoT (Internet of Things), and others have created a bundle of opportunities for industrial companies in the manufacturing sector. For example, using 3D printing or additive manufacturing, industrial companies can design and develop complex and more efficient components of heavy machinery quickly. Such advanced technologies are helping companies to automate their production processes and achieve the anticipated results. On the other hand, growing awareness of smart products and government support are creating lucrative business opportunities for smart products, such as smart smoke and flame detectors, in the industrial sectors.
Currently, industrial equipment manufacturers are prioritizing offering intelligent, efficient, and sustainable solutions to cater to the demands of consumers and contribute to a sustainable planet. For example, instant smart water heaters heat the water based on consumer demand or requirement, eliminating water wastages and electricity waste. Similarly, industry 4.0 has rapidly accelerated the demand for semiconductor chip-driven devices. After the semiconductor chip shortage, many countries are spending billions of dollars to build a strong semiconductor supply chain in their home countries worldwide.
The global market for water heaters is expected to grow from $24.9 billion in 2024 to reach $32.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2024 through 2029.
The global market for 3D printing is expected to grow from $18 billion in 2024 and to reach $29.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 through 2029. The global market for flame and smoke detectors is expected to grow from $6.6 billion in 2024 to reach $9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 through 2029.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services: Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Eddy Current and Others (MFG016J)
- Scope of Report
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
- Market Overview
- Definition of Nondestructive Testing
- NDT Methods
- Current Market Overview
- Market Regulations/Standards
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for NDT Equipment and Services
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Restraint
- Market Opportunity
- Market Breakdown by Type
- NDT Equipment
- NDT Services
- Market Breakdown by Region
- ESG Performance in NDT Equipment and Services Market
- Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Market for NDT Equipment and Services
- Case Study
Chapter 3 Hydraulic Pumps and Motors: Global Markets (MFG034C)
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Piston Pumps
- Gear Pumps
- Vane Pumps
- Piston Motors
- Gear Motor
- Vane Motors
- Market Breakdown by Region
- ESG Performance in Hydraulic Pumps and Motors Market
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4 Industrial Boilers: Technologies and Developing Markets (MFG033D)
- Classification of Boilers
- Firetube Boilers
- Watertube Boilers
- Industrial Boiler Auxiliary Systems
- Industrial Boiler Efficiency
- Boiler Efficiency Overview
- Typical Boiler Efficiency
- Regulatory Landscape
- U.S. EPA Boiler MACT
- U.S. EPA NESHAP
- Canadian Council of Ministries of the Environment
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Regulations
- Europe
- European Energy Efficiency and Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- European Air Emission Standards
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India and Southeast Asia
- Market Dynamics
- Current Market Trend
- Upgrading and Replacement of Existing Boilers
- Market Opportunity
- Market Breakdown by Boiler Type
- Firetube Boilers
- Watertube Boiler
- Market Breakdown by Fuel Type
- Natural Gas
- Coal
- Oil
- Biomass
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 5 Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services: The Global Market ( MFG021E)
- OEM Expectations
- Types of OEM-ECM Integration
- Future of ECM Industry
- Regulatory Standards
- Electronics Manufacturing Services
- Semiconductor Foundry Services
- Membrane Switch and Keypad Assembly Services
- Cable and Cable-Harness Services
- PCB Services
- Electrical and Electromechanical Assembly Services
- Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Assessment of Russia-Ukraine War Impact on the Market
- Market Dynamics
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Assembly Services
- Design and Programming Services
- Foundry Services
- Electrical and Electromechanical Services
- Market Breakdown by Region
- ESG Performance in Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market
- Current Status of ESG in the Market for Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services
- Case Study
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn Technology Group)
Chapter 6 Global Markets and Technologies for Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes (MFG019E)
- Surface Coatings
- Organic Coatings
- Inorganic Coatings
- Life Cycle Assessment of Metal Finishing System
- Life Cycle Cost
- Technology Life Cycle
- Emerging Methods for the Surface Treatment of Metals
- Process-integrated Automated Plating
- Aluminum Plating from Organic Electrolytes
- Environmental Issues and Government Regulations
- Water
- Energy
- Common Wastes from Metal Finishing Operations
- Regulatory Overview
- Overview of Federal Regulations of Metal Finishing
- Market Dynamics
- Current Market Trend
- Market Opportunity
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Plating and Finishing Processes
- Surface preparation/cleaning
- Surface Pretreatment
- Plating and Finishing Subprocesses (Including Consumables and Spares)
- Market Breakdown by Region
