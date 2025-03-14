Ultrasound Transducers Market Report 2025: Industry Analysis Through 2015-2030, Featuring Profiles of 35 Vendors, Including Canon Medical Systems Corp., Esaote, FUJIFILM SonoSite, GE Healthcare, and Philips

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Transducers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the ultrasound transducers market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Technological advancements, such as portable and handheld ultrasound devices, AI-driven imaging, and specialized transducers for specific medical applications, are enhancing the capabilities and appeal of ultrasound technology.

The shift towards point-of-care diagnostics and the adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions are also contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the rising focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs is driving demand for cost-effective and efficient diagnostic tools like ultrasound transducers, ensuring sustained growth in this market.



Product Type (Convex Transducers, Linear Transducers, Phased Array Transducers, Endocavitary Transducers, CW Doppler Transducers, Other Product Types); Application (General Imaging Application, Musculoskeletal Application, Cardiovascular Application, OB / GYN Application, Vascular Application, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Clinics End-Use, Diagnostic Centers End-Use, Other End-Uses).



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Convex Transducers segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.7%. The Linear Transducers segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.6% CAGR to reach $849.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Broadsound Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote S.p.A.

eZono AG

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

