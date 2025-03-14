Engineered Exosomes Drug Landscape Report 2025: Market is Dominated by Biologics, with a Focus on Intravenous Administration and Oncology Therapies

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation Insights: Engineered Exosomes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the Engineered Exosome drug deals, there have been 77 deals totaling US$5.1 billion, with the United States and the United Kingdom standing out in deal volume and value since 2020. Fluctuations in deals in 2020 and a slight increase in 2023 may indicate market adjustments and strategic consolidations.

The Engineered Exosome drugs landscape is dominated by Biologics, with a focus on Intravenous administration and Oncology therapies. Major players like Codiak BioSciences Inc and Evox Therapeutics Ltd are leading in drug development, particularly in Preclinical and Phase II trials.

Out of 84 clinical trials for Engineered Exosome drugs, Direct Biologics LLC & Vitti Labs conducted the highest number of trials, with Infectious Disease being the top indication, including 22 trials for COVID-19. Big pharma has minimal activity in this space, with AstraZeneca being the only company among the Top 20 with patents filed. Most innovation is driven by startups, with companies like Evox, Anjarium, and Strm.Bio leading in patent filings.



Engineered exosomes are small vesicles secreted by cells that have been modified to carry specific cargo, such as drugs or therapeutic molecules. These engineered exosomes have shown great potential as delivery vehicles for targeted therapy in various diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and inflammatory conditions. By loading exosomes with therapeutic agents and targeting them to specific cells or tissues, researchers aim to improve the efficacy and reduce the side effects of traditional drug delivery methods. This emerging field of research holds promise for the development of novel and personalized treatment options for a wide range of medical conditions.



Engineered exosomes for delivering therapeutic molecules with high precision are a relatively new and less explored innovation area, classified as low impact in medium-term innovation due to lower patenting activity and lack of successful commercial products. However, patent filing trends show promise with over 80% 3-year CAGR and patenting activity more than doubling in 2023. New companies entering this space have significantly increased, with a growing range of indications mentioned in patents, led by oncology, infectious diseases, and CNS disorders.

Key Highlights

Engineered Exosomes report is a high-impact innovation area in the Pharma industry, with a growing number of patents being filed and a focus on new indications such as Oncology and Infectious Diseases.

Big pharma companies like Codiak Biosciences dominate the patent activity in Engineered Exosomes with a dip in new companies filing patents in recent years.

Competitive intelligence shows that Entelexo Bio & Evox Ther in terms of portfolio size are among the leaders with strong innovation portfolios in Engineered Exosomes.

The drug landscape for Engineered Exosomes is dominated by innovator drugs, with a focus on Oncology and Central Nervous system, and major players like Codiak BioSciences Inc and Evox Therapeutics Ltd leading in drug development.

Clinical trials in Engineered Exosomes are dominated by Infectious disease trials, with the Direct Biologics LLC and Vitti Labs LLC leading in the number of trials.

Scope

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each use cases segment of various sectors to present key trends.

Key player: This represents a sample list of key players in each use case highlighted in the report.

Startups: This represents a sample list of emerging startups in each use case highlighted in the report.

University: This represents a sample list of leading universities in each use case highlighted in the report.

Reasons to Buy

This comprehensive report provides in-depth insights into the latest advancements, market analysis, and competitive intelligence to support strategic planning.

It offers detailed data on patents, drugs, clinical trials, and partnership deals, ensuring you stay informed on critical developments. The report also tracks key regulatory and clinical updates, essential for navigating complex healthcare landscapes. By analyzing financial deals and funding trends, it highlights promising investment opportunities.

This report is a vital tool for making informed, data-driven decisions and staying ahead in this rapidly evolving field.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovation Insights

1.1 Innovation radar

1.2 Innovation s-curve

1.3 Innovation deep dive

1.4 Innovation deep dive - trending indications

1.5 Top companies Based on portfolio strength and temporal indicators



2. Competitive Insights

2.1 Key innovation leaders - big pharma

2.2.Key innovators - startups and small biotech

2.3 Key innovations - Universities and research institutions

2.4 Most cited patents

2.5 Insights from AI hub

3.Market Insights

3.1 Drugs

3.1.1 Key Players

3.1.2 Route of administration & drug type

3.1.3 Top therapy area & indication

3.2 Clinical Trials

3.2.1 Key Sponsors

3.2.2 Key development stages

3.3 Deals

3.3.1. Key Acquirers

3.3.2 Deal type distribution

3.3.3 Geographical distribution



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Codiak BioSciences Inc

Evox Therapeutics Ltd

Rion Inc

ILIAS Biologics Inc

Shiftbio Co Ltd

Coya Therapeutics Inc

Medific Inc

ReNeuron Group Plc

Omnispirant Ltd

Curexsys GmbH

Exostemtech Co Ltd

Brexogen Inc

NextPhase Therapeutics

Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwvtni

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.