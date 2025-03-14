Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Plan of New Hotel, ENT TERRACE TSUKIJI 6 CHOME, where the Urban Development Project of the Decade in Tokyo is Taking Place

TOKYO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, is announcing the plan for the construction of its extended stay hotel, ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome.

A planned 8-room extended stay type hotel, ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome, located in Tsukiji, Chuō-ku, Tokyo, will be made from reinforced concrete and have 9 floors above ground. It is planned to have a building area of 6,698 square feet and land area of 1,016 square feet. The Company owns the lot for the hotel and construction is expected to start once there is a prospective buyer, as the land is being sold on the condition of hotel construction.

In the past, Tsukiji hosted the world’s largest fish market. Now, packed with world-class restaurants, the neighborhood provides an ideal location for foodies who want to experience some of the best cuisine of Tokyo and Japan. Strolling around the tiny streets of Tsukiji, one would be hard-pressed to find a restaurant that is not absolutely memorable.



Tsukiji District Community Development Project



Another thing to consider is the proximity of ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome to the project site of the ongoing massive urban redevelopment initiative undertaken by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in the Tsukiji District called the “Tsukiji District Community Development Project” that started in March 2022. This urban redevelopment initiative aims to contribute to the growth of the city by maximizing the potential of Tsukiji area with its landscape, history, and cultural resource and to transform the Tsukiji area as a “waterfront city” that befits and symbolizes Tokyo, with a view to welcoming people through the routes form the waterways and creating spaces for diverse exchange.





Conceptual Map of the Development Project

Location of ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome and Project Site Location



* Red Lining: Area subject to development project

* Ent Terrace Symbol: Hotel Location

Project Overview

Location: Areas within Tsukiji 5-chome and Tsukiji 6-chome, Chuo District, Tokyo

Area of Project Site: 19 ha

Total Construction Cost: Estimated 600 million dollars

Participating Company: 11 companies (Mitsui Real Estate, Toyota Automobile,

Shimizu Construction, Asahi Newspaper, etc.)

Featured Structures: Multifunctional super facility (capacity for approximately 50,000 people), new subway station, boat transportation facilities



Conceptual Image of the Multifunctional facility

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

