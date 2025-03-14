ARRAY Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, today announced that the Company will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 17, 2025.

President and Chief Operating Officer, Neil Manning and Chief Financial Officer, H. Keith Jennings, will be available for one-on-one meetings on Monday, March 17, 2025. If you would like to schedule a meeting with management, please contact our Investor Relations team.

The Company will post a presentation with its key messages for the conference on their Investor Relations Page on Monday March 17, 2025.

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology—relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

