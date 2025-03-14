Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

14 March 2025 at 2.45 p.m.

Correction to Aktia Bank Plc's Annual Review 2024

Aktia Bank Plc's Annual Review 2024, published on 13 March 2025 as part of Aktia's Annual Report 2024, contains incorrect information about the launch of some funds in 2024. On page 15, which describes the Asset Management business area, the first paragraph under the subheading ‘We continued our determined efforts to develop our award-winning fund selection’ has been corrected.

Below the corrected paragraph in full.

In 2024, we moved Aktia Emerging Market Corporate Bond+ under the Article 8 classification and prepared for launching a dark green fund in accordance with Article 9, which, in its investment process, uses sustainability criteria and the megatrends that support these criteria. We clarified our short-term fixed income fund offering by merging the funds Aktia Stable Yield and Aktia Short-Term Corporate Bond+, and focused on launching a European equity fund, which invests in European small and medium-sized enterprises. For our institutional and Private Banking customers, we launched the Aktia Velkarahastot II fund in cooperation with Oaktree Capital Management. The fund invests in private equity investment funds investing in unlisted opportunistic debt. During the year, we also issued four structured products.

The corrected Annual Review is attached to this release.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2024 amounted to EUR 14.0 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.



Attachment