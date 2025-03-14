Global Pregnancy Pillow Market to Reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Maternal Health Awareness & Demand for Comfort – SNS Insider

Pune, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Pregnancy Pillow Market size was estimated at USD 0.73 billion in 2023, is set to expand to USD 1.02 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Market Overview

The pregnancy pillows market has seen high growth in the recent years as there is an increased focus on maternal comfort and well-being. Pregnancy is characterized by discomfort and disturbed sleep due to the physiological conditions of pregnancy. This has caused a demand for supportive pillows to alleviate usual pains of pregnancy, including hip and back pain. Market growth is also driven further by increased awareness of the importance of quality sleep during pregnancy, which determines the purchasing behavior toward rest- and relaxation-promoting products.

New product designs and technological advancements have also driven the growth of markets. Pillow manufacturers are launching pillows with adjustable properties, hypoallergenic properties, and multi-functional designs addressing diversified customer requirements. Moreover, the ease of access on online shopping sites has opened up the products to a greater number, making it easy for consumers to compare multiple options and make well-informed decisions. Consequently, the market for pregnancy pillows is also set to continue expanding, following wider trends in wellness awareness and customized comfort solutions.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

The Boppy Company – Boppy Total Body Pillow, Boppy Side Sleeper Pregnancy Pillow, Boppy Multi-Use Total Body Pillow

Leachco – Snoogle Total Body Pillow, Back ‘N Belly Contoured Body Pillow, All Nighter Total Body Pillow

Queen Rose – Queen Rose U-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow, Queen Rose C-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow, Queen Rose Full Body Maternity Pillow

PharMeDoc – PharMeDoc U-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow, PharMeDoc C-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow, PharMeDoc Full Body Pillow

Naomi Home – Naomi Home Cozy Body Pillow, Naomi Home Maternity Pillow, Naomi Home U-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow

Cozy Bump Corporation – Cozy Bump Pregnancy Pillow, Cozy Bump Maternity Lounger

Medela AG – Medela Pregnancy & Nursing Pillow

Easygrow AS – Easygrow Mum&Me Pregnancy Pillow

Babymoov – Babymoov Mum & b Pregnancy Pillow, Babymoov Doomoo Buddy Pregnancy Pillow

Theraline – Theraline Original Maternity and Nursing Pillow, Theraline Comfort Pregnancy Pillow

Pregnancy Pillow Market Report Scope

Segment Analysis

By Shape:

In 2023, U-shaped pregnancy pillows were leading the market with a high market share. These pillows are sought after due to their overall support, encircling the body to support the back, stomach, and hips at the same time. This type addresses the ergonomic requirements of pregnant women, tackling several pressure points and improving sleep posture. The wedge-shaped pregnancy pillow market is expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. Its portable design provides focused support, and it is a practical, multi-functional option for most buyers.

By Price:

The USD 40 to USD 80 range was the most common in the pregnancy pillow industry in 2023 because of the demand for products that can offer quality and affordability. The popularity of this segment shows that consumers are willing to pay for comfort without paying a premium. The segment above USD 80 is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. This trend is reflective of an expanding market for more premium products that provide additional features, such as organic content or adjustable support, which are drawn to by consumers with more premium comfort product requirements.

By End-User:

The residential segment led in 2023 and commanded a high percentage. The dominance reflects the first use of pregnancy pillows in the household, where expectant mothers look for customized comfort products. The maternity homes and hospital segment is expected to demonstrate maximum growth over the forecast period. The growth would be anticipated due to healthcare professionals realizing the advantages of pregnancy pillows in improving patient comfort and providing better sleep during in-patient hospitalization.

Pregnancy Pillow Market Segmentation

By Shape

Residential

U Shape

Wedge-shaped Pillow

By Price

Up to USD 40

USD 40 TO USD 80

Above USD 80

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Hospitals

Maternity Homes

Regional Analysis

The North American region led the pregnancy pillow market in 2023 and had a robust revenue share worldwide. This is attributed to the high level of consumer awareness of maternal healthcare products, the availability of a strong retail network, and the availability of the key market players in the region. The Asia-Pacific region will experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Reasons for this swift growth are rising disposable incomes, rising awareness of maternal health, and growing middle class searching for enhanced comfort throughout pregnancy.

Recent Developments in the Pregnancy Pillow Market

September 2024: The Sleepybelly pregnancy pillow was released, which is an adjustable three-piece pillow that gives adjustable support to the belly, back, and hips. It comes at £79.95 and has been received well for its effectiveness in alleviating back and hip pain, with customers praising it on its comfort and support level during pregnancy.

October 2024: Regalo Baby launched two new maternity pillows, the C-Shaped Maternity Pillow and U-Shaped Maternity Pillow, on Amazon. The pillows are designed to provide utmost comfort and support to expectant and new mothers during pregnancy, postpartum, and even afterward.

November 2024: PharMeDoc unveiled an adjustable pregnancy pillow with removable extension, with versatile use and tailored support. The pillow was intended to provide full body support, conforming to various sleeping positions to enhance pregnant women's comfort.





