AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multicorp International, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: MCIC) Multicorp International, Inc. is in receipt of an attorney’s letter confirming its client's bank’s acceptance of foreign currency from 40 Brightwater LLC.

The foreign currency shall be deposited in its client's FOREX account to fund the initial $50,000,000 (fifty million USD) immediately upon clearance.

A second loan has also been confirmed by Edwards Capital N.A. LLC’s correspondent bank, also to be secured by foreign currency deposits, which will complete the Global X Cryptocurrency Stablecoin Tokens transaction previously announced on March 11, 2025, as well as the initial Bitcoin transaction previously announced on February 21, 2025.

About Multicorp International Inc.:

(https://multicorpinternational.com/)

MultiCorp International, Inc., a diversified leader in health, energy and agriculture, announces a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating its growth and expanding its market presence. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures and acquisitions, is fortifying its organizational infrastructure and is preparing for significant advancements in the stock market.

About Edwards Capital N.A. LLC:

(https://www.edwardscapital.ca/)

Edwards Capital is a private Family Office focused on comprehensive, proactive, and robust solutions in the enhancement of private wealth based on strategic initiatives in and approaches to specific asset classes and financial markets. The Office is dedicated to pursuing optimal bespoke solutions to achieve the best outcomes with consistent results.

About Global X Cryptocurrency Stablecoin Tokens (GBP-pegged):

(https://Global-x.io)

Global X is a stablecoin pegged directly to the Great British Pound. It is backed and secured by GBP deposited in the bank by the owner Global Exchange. The fiat in the bank is locked directly for the backing of Global X to provide a fully pegged value for the issuance of the minted coins in circulation. Along with a global focus on merchant tools, and circular economies, Global X is the first true representation of the digitized GBP.

About 40 Brightwater LLC:

40 Brightwater LLC is a private holding company focusing specifically on acquiring private entities and merging its holdings with public companies by leveraging its financial network and resources through its Managing Member, President & CEO Shannon Newby.

Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. Any offer will be made only through a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectusas part of an effective registration statement.

Contact Information: J. A. Coleman, J.a.coleman1512@gmail.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation to purchase securities. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and could differ materially from actual events.