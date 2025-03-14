Rumble Unveils Rumble Live: A Linear Live Streaming Lineup

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today unveiled Rumble Live, a linear livestreaming lineup of dynamic creator content that will take viewers through the entire day without having to visit any other place for their news, commentary, and entertainment. Rumble is reimagining the video platform experience by offering a format in which shows use the Rumble Raiding technology to follow one another and carry audiences seamlessly into the next show. Each show will also appear on the creators’ individual Rumble channels.

In addition to the Rumble Live lineup, many creators including Steven Crowder, will voluntarily cut off their YouTube livestreams on March 24th and exclusively stream on Rumble.

The daytime lineup has been set, with the afternoon and evening programming to be announced soon.

Rumble Live Daytime Lineup (all times Eastern time zone)

9:00 a.m. Evita Duffy-Alfonso 10:00 a.m. Vince Coglianese 11:00 a.m. Steven Crowder 12:00 p.m. Tim Pool 1:00 p.m. Russell Brand 2:00 p.m. The Quartering 4:00 p.m. Viva Frei

“This is more proof that the content creator community at Rumble is the best place to be, because this new daily lineup will help everyone and be great programming for viewers. Creators in the lineup will build off each other’s audiences, and everyone on the platform will benefit by increased traffic across the board,” said Rumble Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “Unlike the broadcast day on a television network, Rumble adheres to the principles of free speech and these are shows that people actually want to watch.”

“YouTube is dead. Rumble did it. And I couldn’t be happier,” said popular content creator and host Steve Crowder. “This is a seismic shift a decade in the making. Let the games begin.”

In addition to Rumble Live, the Rumble content lineup will continue to include viewer favorites Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dave Rubin, Kim Iversen, Glenn Greenwald, Hayley Caronia, Jimmy Dore, Redacted News, and Badlands.

Note: The Quartering will occupy the 1:00 p.m. timeslot for the first week of programming and Russell Brand’s show will resume at 1:00 p.m. the week of March 24th. On March 24th The Quartering will begin a two hour time slot at 2:00 p.m.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski, which is creating an independent infrastructure intended to make it impervious to cancellation or censorship by Big Tech. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com

###