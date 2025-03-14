Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Technology Market to Reach USD 35.62 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Technology Market Size Analysis:

“ Light Fidelity [LiFi] Technology Market was valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.62 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 57.04% from 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

PureLiFi (LiFi-XC, LiFi-X)

Oledcomm (Oledcomm LiFi, LiFiMAX)

Signify Holding (Trulifi 4001, Trulifi 802.11b)

VLNComm (Li-Fi System, VLNComm Li-Fi Kit)

Velmenni (Velmenni Li-Fi, Velmenni Light Communication)

Wipro Lighting (Wipro Li-Fi, Li-Fi Solutions)

LiFiComm (LiFiComm LIFi-5000, LiFiComm LIFi-2000)

Lucibel (Lucibel Li-Fi, Lucibel LifiComm)

Zero1 (Zero1 Li-Fi, Zero1 Wi-Fi Extender)

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic LiFi, Panasonic LiFi Solutions)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Qualcomm LiFi, Qualcomm Snapdragon LiFi)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Philips LiFi, Philips Light Fidelity)

IBSENtelecom Ltd. (IBSENtelecom LiFi, IBSENtelecom LiFi Receiver)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas LiFi, Renesas Light Communication)

General Electric (GE LiFi, GE Lighting Solutions)

Lvx System (Lvx Li-Fi, Lvx Light Communication)

Acuity Brands (Acuity LiFi, Acuity Light Solutions)

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.62 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 35.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 57.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing Data Consumption Drives the Need for Faster, More Efficient Internet Solutions with LiFi Technology

Growth is driven by Adoption trends, growth in investment, energy efficiency improvement, and user demographics are driving growth. Rising demand for high-speed, secure, and energy-efficient communication is accelerating adoption, with healthcare leading the market. Increasing investments and industry-wide adoption highlight Li-Fi’s potential to revolutionize wireless data transmission, offering a faster, more reliable, and interference-free alternative to traditional networks.

By Component, LEDs Leads the Li-Fi Technology Market with the Highest Revenue Share, Microcontrollers Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Li-Fi Market

The LED segment held the highest revenue share of around 42% in the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) technology market in 2023. This is because the energy-efficient LED lighting systems have been widely adopted, and these systems form the backbone of Li-Fi technology as they enable high-speed optical communication. LEDs will continue to play a crucial role in Li-Fi integration across various applications as industries increasingly shift toward sustainable and intelligent lighting solutions.

The microcontrollers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 61.63% from 2024 to 2032. Microcontrollers are used to power Li-Fi devices and enable efficient data processing, allowing for seamless integration with IoT ecosystems and smart technologies. Their capabilities in enhancing real-time data transmission, low-latency communication, and automated operations are driving demand across various industries.

By End Use ,Healthcare Leads the Li-Fi Market as the Largest End-Use Segment, Retail Sector Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate in the Li-Fi Market

The healthcare segment emerged as the dominant end-use segment in the Li-Fi technology market, accounting for the largest share of around 28% in 2023. The growing demand to ensure secure, interference-free, and high-speed wireless communication in medical facilities has challenged the adoption of Li-Fi, allowing real-time data exchange, patient monitoring, and electromagnetic interference-free connectivity. Li-Fi provides hospitals and other healthcare organizations with increased security and ultra-fast data transmission, making medical diagnostics faster and more efficient.

Retail segment is expected to grow the fastest with a projected CAGR of 60.43% between 2024 and 2032. Rising demand for frictionless, fast, and highly personalized customer experience is driving the adoption of Li-Fi in retail spaces. Using Li-Fi-enabled in-store navigation, digital signage, and real-time promotions enables retailers to drive customer engagement while also enhancing the operational efficiency. Secure, local, and ultra-fast connectivity capability makes Li-Fi an attractive solution for modern retail environments.

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Technology Market Segmentation:

By Component

LED

Photodetector

Microcontrollers

Others

By End-use

Automotive

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Transportation

Education

Others



North America Leads the Li-Fi Market with the Highest Revenue Share, Asia Pacific Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth in the Li-Fi Market

In 2023, North America dominated the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) technology market, securing the highest revenue share of approximately 36%. This is driven by the robust technological infrastructure in the region, high penetration of advanced communication systems, and strong demand for speedily safe internet solutions across all the key industries such as healthcare, smart cities, and retail. A head start through early investments in research and development has also positioned North America more strongly in the Li-Fi market, allowing for continuous innovation and full-scale deployment of the technology.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of approximately 59.49% from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing digitalization, and rising demand for high-speed internet in countries like China, India, and Japan. The expansion of smart city infrastructure and a strong emphasis on cost-effective and energy-efficient technologies are accelerating Li-Fi adoption. Furthermore, the growing integration of IoT applications and government initiatives supporting digital transformation position Asia Pacific as a key growth hub for Li-Fi technology in the coming years.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Light Fidelity [LiFi] Technology Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Light Fidelity [LiFi] Technology Market Segmentation, By End Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

