Hollenden Square Research LLC Issues Second Open Letter to the Board of a $2-3 Billion Nasdaq-listed Payments Company

Full Letter Attached to this Press Release

 | Source: Hollenden Square Research LLC Hollenden Square Research LLC

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollenden Square Research LLC ("HSR," "We," or "Us"), is publishing a second open letter to the board of a $2-3 billion (previously $4 billion) Nasdaq-listed fintech company headquartered in Latin America (the “Company”). This follows our initial letter and presentation, published on February 20, 2025, which can be accessed at https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/02/20/3029818/0/en/Hollenden-Square-Research-LLC-Issues-Open-Letter-to-the-Board-of-a-4-Billion-Nasdaq-listed-Payments-Company.html.

The Company has responded through a brief press release, apparently dismissing our claims as inaccurate and misleading, purportedly already addressed in past investigations.

Following the Company’s earnings report on February 27, 2025 – which was met with a negative market reaction – HSR is today publishing a second open letter, attached to this release. In this letter, we challenge any potential assertion that our concerns have been previously investigated and emphasize the critical need for a thorough response.

We refer to the disclaimer at the bottom of the letter.

Sincerely,
Hollenden Square Research LLC

This release and letter are not for distribution or reading in the Cayman Islands, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, or the United Kingdom, and no statements pertain to activities in those countries.

The letter accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2beafcc5-ce56-443c-be04-5a2bec025254

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                dLocal
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        14 Mar 2025_dLocal_Open Letter to the Board.pdf
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        




        

            

            
Contact Data