Leverage Shares by Themes Expands Lineup and Enters Cryptocurrency Space with the Launch of a 2X Long Single-Stock ETF Tracking Coinbase (Ticker: COIG)

GREENWICH, Conn., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes announces the expansion of its leveraged, single-stock ETF lineup in the US with the launch of a new ETF listed on the Nasdaq:

Leverage Shares 2X Long Coinbase Daily ETF (COIG)



COIG seeks to provide 200% long daily targeted exposure to Coinbase. With an expense ratio of 0.75%, COIG is one of the lowest cost ETFs of its kind listed in the US.

COIG offers investors the opportunity to capitalize on the growth of cryptocurrencies and exchanges via leveraged exposure to Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency platform.

"We are excited to launch our first crypto-centric ETF in the US," said Jose Gonzales- Navarro, CEO of Leverage Shares by Themes. "This is just the start for our crypto offerings and product rollout for 2025."

COIG is the seventh leveraged, single-stock ETF launched by Leverage Shares by Themes, complementing its existing suite of innovative leveraged, thematic, and fundamental ETFs. Its leveraged lineup now includes:

AMDG Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF

ARMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Holding plc Daily ETF

ASMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Holdings N.V. Daily ETF

COIG Leverage Shares 2X Long Coinbase Daily ETF

NVDG Leverage Shares 2X Long Nvidia Daily ETF

TSLG Leverage Shares 2X Long Tesla Daily ETF

TSMG Leverage Shares 2X Long Taiwan Semiconductor Daily ETF

Coinbase is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam. It offers a user-friendly interface for buying, selling, and managing various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Coinbase is known for its extensive range of services, such as trading, staking, and custodial solutions. With over 108 million users and $404 billion in assets under management, Coinbase is the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us.

About Leverage Shares:

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe.1 The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the “Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. Named Best ETP Provider in 2021 in the International Financial Awards. For more information, please visit www.leverageshares.com

1 Source: Leverage Shares, as of 9 October 2024, by AUM and trading volumes.



About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders as a sister company of Leverage Shares in 2023. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com.

