Changes in the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas

Šiaulių Bankas AB has received notification of Agnė Duksienė about her resignation from the Bank’s Management Board members.

18 March 2025 is the last day of Agnė Duksienė term of office as a member of the Management Board and as a Head of Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division and CCO.

Agnė Duksienė started her career at Šiaulių Bankas in 2022 and took up her duties as a member of the Management Board on 8 May 2023.

"On behalf of the Bank, I thank Agnė Duksienė for her professionalism and leadership in the areas of legal and compliance management, which are of strategic importance to the Bank. Function of Head of the Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division will be covered by Aurelija Geležiūnė, who currently holds Head of Legal Department position. After the necessary regulatory actions are performed, she will ensure covering CCO functions as well," said Vytautas Sinius, CEO.

Additional information:

Oksana Balsienė

Head of HR

oksana.balsiene@sb.lt



