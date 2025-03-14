Amendment to Final Terms - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



Amendment to Final Terms 14 March 2025

The following bonds were announced on December 12, 2024 with the indication that the interest rate cap would be published prior to the auction. These interest rate caps are hereby published.

ISIN Maturity Interest Rate Cap DK0009548885 01-07-2029 5.00% DK0009548968 01-07-2034 6.00%

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English.

Questions can be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, phone +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, phone +45 44 55 10 14.

