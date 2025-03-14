THE UNITED STATES MINORITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOR AMERICAN MINORITIES EXTENDS ITS AMERICAN INFLUENCE ON COUNTRIES IN THE REGION, PROMOTING COURSES IN BUSINESS ENGLISH AND CUSTOMER SERVICE

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Minority Chamber of Commerce for American Minorities announces a series of business English courses focused on serving visitors to the region, beginning this coming April 19 and 20 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The mission is to offer training and support through intensive seminars in English, Artificial Intelligence and bilateral commerce to contribute to expansion of the business spirit of the United States throughout Latin America.

"Our mission is to convey the message that it is necessary to master the language of business, which is English. Our goal is that in the case of the Dominican Republic, the second largest market for us Americans, the service in economic sectors lacks the skill, knowledge, and attention to the public," says the president of the United States Chamber of Commerce for American Minorities, Doug Mayorga. "The intensive courses will be held monthly in Santo Domingo, Bogota, Mexico City, and Tegucigalpa, Honduras. It is part of the strategic plan that if people from the region wish to do business, visit, buy, invest, or work in the United States, our official language is English," the executive pointed out.

About the Program: It is aimed at employees, business owners, or partners of a company or government entity who want to master the attention, reading, interpretation, and communication of the English language in just two days. This program is aligned with President Donald Trump's mission to bring an orderly, intelligent, and practical American influence to improve bilateral relations.

About the United States Chamber of Commerce for American Minorities: It is a private institution founded 25 years ago with more than 38,000 members, 5 offices in the region, and headquarters in Washington DC. The business philosophy is focused on not accepting public funds from American taxpayers as has happened with thousands of organizations "called chambers" that do nothing for the communities they represent. Our institution focuses on trade and investment toward the United States and safe destinations for business such as Mexico, Dominican Republic, Colombia, and Honduras. More information: www.minoritychamber.net

For further information: Rosse Garcia - Public Affairs. Director@minoritychamber.net or call 202.250.0260.

