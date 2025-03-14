Corum Client ImplantBase Acquired by Surgimate

SEATTLE, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Austin-headquartered ImplantBase, a premier provider of inventory logistics and sales operations software for medical device companies, has been acquired by Surgimate. Surgimate, backed by Banneker Partners, is a leading provider of surgical coordination software. The ImplantBase partnership will expand Surgimate’s offerings beyond surgical coordination to include sales and inventory management for medical device manufacturers and distributors.

"I am incredibly grateful for the guidance and expertise of Martin Lowrie and The Corum Group throughout our acquisition process. Martin worked closely with us for several years, helping refine our strategy, positioning, and preparation to go to market. His efforts, combined with the vast resources of The Corum Group, allowed us to connect with over 50 potential private equity buyers and, ultimately, helped us find the right fit for our company,” explained Ethan Lauer, CEO and Founder of ImplantBase. “The Corum Group’s team is unmatched in their ability to expertly navigate the complexities of M&A transactions, providing valuable support at every step and bringing creative solutions to even the most challenging deal terms. Thanks to Martin and the team, this acquisition is a major milestone for ImplantBase, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome."

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over 500 software M&A transactions over the last 37 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit corumgroup.com.

About ImplantBase

ImplantBase is an intuitive, easy-to-use field inventory software solution that enables everyone—from sales reps and distributorships to enterprise manufacturers in the orthopedic and spine industry—to connect and transact with every stakeholder in their supply chain ecosystem. ImplantBase's all-in-one cloud platform provides a fully integrated environment with your backend enterprise resource planning (ERP) or financial system, allowing users to work in real time from any device. For more information, visit us.implantbase.com.

About Surgimate

Surgimate is a leading provider of surgical coordination software in the U.S., enabling surgical practices to increase volume, reduce cancellations and achieve sustainable growth. Headquartered in New York with R&D offices in Israel, Surgimate facilitated more than 750,000 surgical events across 100+ practices in 2024 alone. With innovative tools for surgical project management, reporting, form generation and more, Surgimate empowers surgical teams to operate efficiently and deliver exceptional care. To learn more, visit surgimate.com.

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical enterprise software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. Banneker takes a partnership approach to support founders and management teams in achieving their goals by implementing proven best practices and making investments across functional areas, including sales, marketing, product management, product development, professional services and customer success, and by complementing these growth initiatives with strategic acquisitions that are focused on enhancing customer value.

