New Program Launches to Enhance Math Outcomes for L.A.’S Young Learners

The Masons of California, Center for Family Math, Raising a Reader, PowerMyLearning, and Partnership for Los Angeles Schools Collaborate to Bring Multilingual and Technology-Based Materials for Math Learning to Families.

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Masons of California, in partnership with the Center for Family Math, Raising a Reader, PowerMyLearning and the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, today announced the approval of a three-year, $968,000 investment to improve math outcomes for young students.

The initiative, which funds a range of family math engagement programs and resources, will support 1,000 transitional kindergarten through second grade students attending high-need schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), where the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools works to accelerate student achievement. This initiative aims to bridge math opportunity gaps and ensure all students build a strong foundation in mathematics. The effort brings together several community partners working toward these ends through a combination of classroom-based instructional supports and family engagement strategies.

“Through this partnership, our organizations have united to fulfill our shared mission of advancing public education and making educational opportunities accessible to students of all backgrounds,” said Doug Ismail, president of the California Masonic Foundation. “When families are given the tools to get involved in their child’s education, students succeed—period. Together, we will provide the resources to do just that.”

Leveraging a combination of age-appropriate, math-focused books and games, multilingual guides, play-based math activities, and virtual parent and educator workshops, the investment empowers families by giving them the tools they need to engage with their child’s math education and ensure all students reach their full potential in mathematics.

“At the Center for Family Math, we envision a world where family math advances educational equity for each and every child,” said Holly Kreider, director of the National Association for Family, School, and Community Engagement’s Center for Family Math. “Our job is to bring together all the innovative learning resources our partners offer into an interactive, actionable home learning program that involves the whole family in helping students achieve positive outcomes in their mathematical education.”

According to the 2023-24 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CASPP) results, only about one-third of California students are proficient or advanced in math; and, this rate is much lower for Black (17 percent), Hispanic (23 percent) and low-income (23 percent) students. Research suggests that early family engagement can significantly boost children’s math achievements, with families who foster “math talk,” high expectations, and joint activities at home positively influencing their children’s math skills and attitudes. The family engagement resources provided through this initiative will work to do the same, improving educational outcomes and increasing access to growth opportunities across LAUSD.

“On a global scale, the United States ranks 25th in math literacy and opportunity gaps continue to widen, especially for historically marginalized students,” said Dr. Arun Ramanathan, CEO of PowerMyLearning. “We are excited to expand access to our evidence-based programs, including Family Playlists®, to help students strengthen math discourse, build confidence, and develop critical problem-solving skills. Together with our partners, we will provide Los Angeles families, educators, and district leaders with the tools they need to create joyful, engaging math experiences that drive long-term student success.”

Designed to reach families, classroom teachers, and other school personnel, this three-year initiative will unite resources from each partner into a comprehensive family engagement program that brings the joy and power of math into everyday activities. Specifically, Raising a Reader will provide 1,000 families with math-themed books, games, and guides. At the same time, PowerMyLearning will bring its Family Playlists—play-based “learning by teaching” math activities aligned with classroom curricula—to 1,000 students along with targeted professional learning for teachers to support implementation. The Center for Family Math will curate resources and offer professional learning opportunities to help districts emphasize the importance of family math.

“For 25 years, Raising a Reader has been a national leader in early literacy and family engagement. When families and caregivers are actively involved in learning, children thrive,” said Michelle Torgerson, president and CEO of Raising a Reader. “We’re proud to partner with the Center for Family Math, PowerMyLearning, the Masons of California, and the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools to provide families with the tools they need to support early math development for students in Los Angeles Unified.”

The Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, which supports 20 LAUSD schools, has long worked to strengthen math instruction by ensuring teachers have access to high-quality instructional materials (HQIM), professional development, and coaching for effective implementation. This new initiative builds on that foundation by expanding support beyond the classroom, equipping families with resources to reinforce math learning at home through problem-solving activities and “math talk” in everyday life. By bridging school-based instruction with at-home learning, the program fosters a culture of mathematical literacy, reinforcing essential skills that prepare students for sustained academic and professional achievement.

“Building early math skills is essential for long-term academic success, and family engagement is a powerful driver in that process,” said Guadalupe Guerrero, CEO of the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools. “This initiative ensures educators have the support they need in the classroom while empowering families with the tools to reinforce learning at home. We are excited to work alongside our partners to create meaningful impact for our students and their families.”

In addition to its partnership with Raising a Reader, the Masons of California also support public education initiatives through their Investment in Success scholarship program, sponsorship of the California Teacher of the Year Awards, support of career and technical education (CTE) programs, and more. Learn more here .

About the Masons of California

The Masons of California have more than 35,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. It is guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the ability to make the world a better place. Through Freemasonry, members make true friends, improve themselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local communities and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at https://freemason.org/ and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Center for Family Math

The Center for Family Math advances practices, partnerships, and systems that amplify the power and love of math through family and community engagement. As an extension of the National Association for Family and School Community Engagement (NAFSCE), we are dedicated to supporting families from all backgrounds with effective family math practices.

About Raising a Reader

Raising a Reader (RAR) is a national nonprofit that partners with parents and educators to create brighter futures for children by strengthening family bonds. For more than 25 years, Raising a Reader has helped parents increase the amount of time spent reading with their children, which can lead to stronger reading skills. Our 40 independent evaluations consistently show that Raising a Reader increases parents reading time with their children. Independent studies show that 74 percent of parents or guardians reported that they or someone in their households read to their children four or more times in a week (compared to 44 percent prior to participation).

About PowerMyLearning

PowerMyLearning is a national nonprofit that works hand-in-hand with educators and leaders to foster equitable learning environments that empower each student to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Through professional development, instructional coaching, and innovative tools including Family Playlists®, the organization equips educators with the expertise they need to help students master grade-level math while developing critical skills for lifelong success. With more than 25 years of experience serving historically marginalized communities, PowerMyLearning has a robust evidence base demonstrating statistically significant improvements in math achievement, social-emotional learning, and teacher practice. To learn more, visit PowerMyLearning.org/Impact.

About Partnership for Los Angeles Schools

Launched in 2007, the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools is an independent nonprofit partnering with LAUSD to serve 13,550 students in 20 underserved schools across Boyle Heights, South LA, and Watts. The Partnership focuses on accelerating achievement for Black and Latino students and scaling school transformation across its network and beyond.

