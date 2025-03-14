Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Completes Name and Symbol Change, Advances Toward Regaining 15c211 Compliance

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTCPK: FITY ), formerly Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI), a dynamic leader in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness sectors, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its name and ticker symbol change with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The company is now officially trading under the ticker symbol FITY on the OTC market tier. This marks a significant milestone as Fifty 1 Labs continues executing its strategic growth initiatives.

In addition to the name and symbol change, the company has responded to a second round of comments in its ongoing efforts to regain compliance with SEC Rule 15c2-11. Restoring this status is a critical step that will enhance market transparency and ensure greater accessibility for investors.

With these recent developments, Fifty 1 Labs has rescheduled its previously announced teleconference to Monday, March 17th, 2025. During the call, company leadership will outline its strategic direction, provide key updates, and address shareholder questions. Details regarding the time and access instructions for the teleconference will be provided in a forthcoming announcement.

"We are excited about the progress we've made in solidifying our brand identity and strengthening our market position," said Brandon Spikes, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs. "Finalizing our name and symbol change represents an important step forward as we continue executing on our long-term vision. Additionally, regaining our 15c2-11 compliance remains a top priority, as it is essential for providing greater transparency and liquidity for our shareholders."

Fifty 1 Labs remains committed to delivering innovative solutions across the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness markets. The company will continue updating shareholders as it advances its growth strategy and achieves new milestones.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTCPK: FITY ) is a leading innovator in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries. The company is focused on delivering high-quality products designed to enhance performance, well-being, and overall lifestyle. With a strategic vision for growth. The company operates four key subsidiaries: 51, LLC, which specializes in sports supplements; The Quickness, which offers patented athletic training equipment; Astound NMN, a leader in anti-aging and DNA repair supplements; and Drago Knives, patented knife throwing technology. Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is also actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio and drive sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Disclosure Statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: