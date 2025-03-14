There’s a Pub in Ireland with Your Name on it: Heineken® Launches Worldwide Search to Find New Owner, Keeping the Family Tradition Alive

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Family-run Irish pubs face uncertain future as more than four in ten rural publicans say they are considering retirement but 84% have no family to take on their legacy*

The McLoughlins have run McLoughlin’s Bar for four generations, but now current owner Josie risks seeing his name removed from above the door

With 88 million Irish descendants living across the globe, Heineken® is using its marketing might to find a new McLoughlin to take over the pub on the beautiful Achill Island on Ireland’s west coast - searching from New York to Buenos Aires to Sydney

ACHILL SOUND, Ireland, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global beer brand Heineken® has launched a worldwide recruitment campaign to help independent Irish pub owner, Josie McLoughlin, find a new successor.

Joseph ‘Josie’ McLoughlin owns McLoughlin’s Bar on the rural Achill Island. Situated at the edge of the world, the pub rests against the backdrop of the wild, beautiful landscape of West Ireland. A fourth generation McLoughlin, Josie was born upstairs in the pub, and when his parents passed, he took the reins and has been behind the bar for the past 43 years.

Like many families in Ireland, Josie’s kin now live all over the world and he has no-one to pass the pub on to. So now, at retirement age, he is looking for a namesake to take over the running of the pub and keep the family name above the door.

Josie, whose family has run McLoughlin’s for 155 years, explains, "I have no one to leave the pub to, and I’d resigned myself to looking for a buyer outside the family and seeing my name being lost to history. That would just break my heart. The name McLoughlin is woven into the very fabric of this pub. The past 50 years have been incredibly fulfilling for me and I’d love to see that story continue, finding a McLoughlin descendant to take it forward. If I could guarantee the McLoughlin name would still be above the door of the pub in another 155 years, I’d die a happy man.”

Heineken® has stepped in to help Josie and his partner Jackie launch a worldwide search for a new custodian who’ll keep the McLoughlin tradition - and the heart of the pub - alive. Someone who can act as the next guardian of a rich tapestry of stories, pints and, of course, the craic.

It is using its global reach to launch a recruitment campaign, with towering billboards and eye-catching ads being erected in cities worldwide where large numbers of Irish people have emigrated, including New York, Boston, Sydney, Auckland, Buenos Aires and Phan Thiết (Vietnam). A widespread digital and PR campaign will leave no stone unturned in the search for a suitable McLoughlin.

Heineken® will also be offering a succession package to “the new McLoughlin” to help them get their feet behind the bar, including mentorship, business support and initial investment guidance to ensure the pub remains a thriving part of the community.

Heineken® has long believed the pub is the home of socialising and nowhere is this truer than in Ireland. Whether it’s a big pub in the city, or a local that members of the community rely on for celebrations and get togethers, it’s the friendly spirit of these institutions that Heineken® strives to protect.

With names such as O’Donoghue, Fitzpatrick and McLoughlin’s above the door, they’ve served as meeting places, socialising spots, storytelling hubs and cultural landmarks for centuries. Today they face the challenge of succession. Many publicans like Josie have dedicated their lives to their pubs, to find they have no-one to take over their legacy.

Heineken® wants to ensure that pubs remain at the heart of social life in Ireland and beyond. The campaign is part of a wider pub support campaign ‘For the Love of Pubs’ which includes a suite of programmes which are dedicated to supporting and celebrating the pub trade.

Mark Noble, Marketing Manager at Heineken® Ireland says, “When we heard Josie’s story, we just knew we had to do something to help. Pubs in Ireland are more than just places to enjoy a drink; they are living pieces of history, places of laughter, song, and kinship. With many of these institutions facing uncertain futures, we want to rally the Irish diaspora, inspiring a new generation of pub owners to take on not just a business, but a cultural legacy. For those who have longed to reconnect with their Irish heritage, this is more than an investment; it’s a homecoming: the chance to own a piece of Ireland, to pour a pint for old friends and new, and to keep the spirit of the pub alive for generations to come.”

All it will take is finding just one of the 88 million people of Irish descent that want to reconnect with their roots by owning a pub that bears their namesake.

So, are you a McLoughlin?

Imagine walking into a pub with your family name above the door, a place where past generations have gathered, and future generations can continue to gather. At the edge of the emerald isle, where the Atlantic crashes, the fire crackles and the stories flow as freely as the pints, sits such a place.

Established in 1870, McLoughlin’s can be found in the heart of Achill Sound. Punters can expect a warm welcome, a fabulous beer garden for summer, a roaring fire in the winter and traditional live music played late into the night.

From its doorstep, there are views that stretch out across the sea and up towards Slievemore mountain - a stunning backdrop for incredible sunsets.

Beyond its stunning scenery - Golden Globe and BAFTA-winning film The Banshees of Inisherin was filmed here - Achill Island off the wild west coast of Ireland offers a vibrant community and the warmth of social connection.

If you’re a McLoughlin and you’re passionate about keeping the family name above the door for future generations, there’s a pub in Ireland with your name on it.

Visit www.pubsuccession.com to learn more and apply.

For Irish publicans looking for support and resources they can visit www.loveofpubs.com .

