B2B Digital Payment Strategic Business Report 2025: Market to Grow by Over $50 Billion by 2030, Driven by ACI, Adyen, BharatPe, FIS, Fiserv, Global Payments, JUSPAY, MasterCard, PayPal, Paystand

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Digital Payment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for B2B Digital Payment was valued at US$4.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$57.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 52.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The increasing adoption of digital wallets, virtual cards, and blockchain-based payment platforms has further enhanced the B2B payment landscape. These technologies enable secure, cross-border transactions at lower costs, addressing long-standing challenges associated with traditional payment methods. Furthermore, the shift towards cloud-based solutions allows for scalability and easy access, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to modernize their payment infrastructure. As businesses increasingly prioritize operational efficiency and security, digital payment solutions are becoming integral to the transformation of B2B financial processes.

What Factors are Driving the Growth of the B2B Digital Payment Market?



The growth in the B2B digital payment market is driven by several factors, including the increasing digitization of financial processes, the expansion of cross-border trade, and evolving consumer expectations for faster and more secure transactions. The growing adoption of e-commerce in the B2B sector has also played a pivotal role in accelerating the shift to digital payments, as businesses require solutions that can integrate seamlessly with online platforms. Advancements in payment technologies, such as AI-driven fraud detection and blockchain, are further enhancing the security and efficiency of digital payment systems.



Additionally, the rising focus on sustainability and reducing paper-based processes is encouraging businesses to adopt digital payment methods that align with their environmental goals. Regulatory mandates, such as those promoting transparency in financial transactions, are also fostering the adoption of digital solutions. Consumer behavior is another critical driver, as businesses seek to meet the expectations of tech-savvy stakeholders who demand convenience and real-time capabilities. Collectively, these factors are shaping the future of B2B transactions, positioning digital payments as a cornerstone of modern business operations.

Why is Cross-Border Trade Driving Demand for Digital Payments?



The rise of cross-border trade has been a significant catalyst for the adoption of B2B digital payments. As businesses expand globally, the need for efficient, cost-effective payment solutions that can handle multiple currencies and jurisdictions has become paramount. Digital platforms address these complexities by offering faster settlements, transparent fee structures, and compliance with international regulatory standards. Blockchain technology, in particular, is gaining traction for its ability to facilitate secure and instantaneous cross-border transactions without relying on intermediaries.



Additionally, digital payment solutions are empowering exporters and importers to mitigate risks associated with currency fluctuations through features like real-time currency conversion and dynamic pricing. These capabilities enhance trust and collaboration between trading partners, fostering smoother international transactions. The growing importance of e-commerce in the B2B space has also amplified the demand for digital payment solutions that can integrate seamlessly with online marketplaces and support diverse payment methods. This alignment of technology with the needs of global trade is driving the rapid adoption of digital payments across borders.



How are Enterprises Benefiting from Digital Payment Integration?



Enterprises across industries are reaping significant benefits from integrating digital payment systems into their financial workflows. For large organizations, these solutions provide centralized platforms for managing multiple payment channels, reducing the complexity associated with handling diverse supplier networks. Digital payments also enhance vendor relationships by ensuring timely and accurate payments, which are critical for maintaining trust and collaboration. Furthermore, features such as automated invoicing and reconciliation help businesses reduce administrative overheads and focus on core operations.



For SMEs, digital payment platforms offer accessibility and scalability, enabling them to compete with larger enterprises on a global scale. These systems often include value-added services like analytics and credit facilities, empowering small businesses to optimize their financial strategies. The ability to integrate digital payments with other business tools, such as customer relationship management (CRM) and accounting software, further enhances operational efficiency. As enterprises increasingly recognize these advantages, the demand for robust and versatile digital payment solutions continues to grow.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ACI Worldwide, Inc., Adyen, BharatPe, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Fiserv, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments

Component (B2B Digital Payment Solutions, B2B Digital Payment Services)

Transaction Type (Domestic Transactions, Cross Border Transactions)

Payment Method (Credit Cards / Debit Cards / Virtual Cards, Digital Wallets, Other Payment Methods)

End-Use (IT & ITES End-Use, BFSI End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Transportation & Logistics End-Use, Retail & E-Commerce End-Use, Travel & Hospitality End-Use, Media & Entertainment End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the B2B Digital Payment Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$39.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 57.8%. The B2B Digital Payment Services segment is also set to grow at 44.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 67.1% CAGR to reach $16.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $57.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 52.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

B2B Digital Payment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Faster and Cost-Effective Payment Processing Spurs B2B Digital Payments Growth

Adoption of Blockchain in B2B Payments Strengthens Transparency and Security

Expansion of Cross-Border Trade Propels Demand for Seamless Digital Payment Solutions

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Fraud Detection in B2B Payments

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive Adoption of Secure Digital Payment Platforms

Growing Preference for Contactless Payments Expands Market Opportunities

E-Invoicing Trends Strengthen Business Case for B2B Digital Payment Solutions

Embedded Finance Solutions Drive Seamless Payment Experiences in B2B Transactions

Rising Demand for Real-Time Payment Settlements Fuels Market Growth

Adoption of API-Based Payment Integration Expands Addressable Market for B2B Payments

Corporate Push for Cash Flow Optimization Accelerates B2B Digital Payment Adoption

Growing Popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Models in B2B Transactions Strengthens Market Prospects

Cybersecurity Concerns Drive Investments in Secure B2B Payment Gateways

Increasing Use of Mobile Payment Solutions in B2B Environments Expands Market Reach

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 27 companies featured in this B2B Digital Payment market report include:

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Adyen

BharatPe

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Fiserv, Inc.

Global Payments, Inc.

JUSPAY

MasterCard International, Inc.

PayPal, Inc.

Paystand, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57tws8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment