Dickey’s Castle Rock Hosts Mike Boyle for Customer Appreciation Day

Castle Rock, CO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Castle Rock is celebrating its loyal customers with a special Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 3-6PM. Mike Boyle of The Mike Boyle Restaurant Show will be broadcasting live from 323 Metzler Drive, Castle Rock, CO, bringing great energy to this exciting day of delicious BBQ and fantastic deals.

To show their gratitude for the Castle Rock community, Dickey's will be offering the following mouthwatering specials for dine-in or takeout:

Full racks of ribs for just $15 (regularly priced at $30)

Sandwiches for only $5 each

Sides available for just $2 each

These incredible deals will be available from 3-6PM, giving everyone plenty of time to take advantage of these amazing offers. Customers can also call ahead to place their order for pick-up.

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, praised Bobby Rusnak, franchisee of the Castle Rock location, for his commitment to the community. “Bobby has truly made a positive impact in Castle Rock,” said Dickey. “His dedication to serving great food and supporting the local area has made him a cornerstone of the community. We’re lucky to have him as part of the Dickey’s family, and we’re proud to support him during this special customer appreciation event.”

Bobby Rusnak shared his excitement for the upcoming day: "We are thrilled to celebrate and thank our loyal customers for their continued support. It’s a great opportunity to show our appreciation by offering incredible deals on our best BBQ. We’re also excited to have Mike Boyle join us to make the day even more special."

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Dickey’s or a first-time customer, this is the perfect time to enjoy delicious BBQ at amazing prices. Don't miss out on this special Customer Appreciation Day at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Castle Rock!

To join in the fun, visit Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 323 Metzler Drive, Castle Rock, CO, or call ahead to place your order at 303-688-3383.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

