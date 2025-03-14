Mirin Global Analysis Report 2025: Collaborations Between Food Manufacturers and Culinary Experts Drives Product Innovation and Adoption - Global Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mirin - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mirin was valued at US$518 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$704.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.







The growth in the mirin market is driven by several factors, including the surge in demand for authentic Asian flavors, the expansion of Japanese cuisine globally, and the increasing emphasis on natural and clean-label ingredients. Rising disposable incomes in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia have also led to greater consumption of international cuisines, fueling demand for mirin as a core ingredient.

Additionally, the shift toward home cooking during and after the pandemic has encouraged consumers to experiment with new ingredients like mirin, boosting retail sales. The growing interest in fermented foods, known for their health benefits and probiotic content, has further propelled the market. Lastly, collaborations between food manufacturers and restaurants to develop packaged meal kits featuring mirin-based recipes have widened its consumer base, reinforcing its role as a global culinary staple.



What is Driving the Growth of the Mirin Market?



Mirin, a sweet rice wine integral to Japanese cuisine, is gaining traction globally as consumers increasingly embrace diverse culinary traditions. The rising popularity of Japanese cuisine worldwide, including sushi, teriyaki, and ramen dishes, has significantly bolstered the demand for mirin. Its versatility as a flavor enhancer, tenderizing agent, and natural sweetener has further broadened its appeal, especially among chefs and food enthusiasts exploring Asian culinary techniques.

Additionally, the growth of the hospitality and foodservice sectors, coupled with the expansion of Japanese restaurants in Western markets, has amplified the consumption of mirin in commercial kitchens. The trend of fusion cuisine has also elevated mirin's status as a cross-cultural culinary ingredient.



How is Consumer Behavior Influencing Market Expansion?



Health-conscious consumer behavior is reshaping the mirin market. Modern shoppers are drawn to products with natural and traditional profiles, aligning with mirin's clean-label and additive-free characteristics. Moreover, as consumers seek healthier alternatives to sugar and synthetic flavorings, mirin's natural sweetness and umami-rich profile are increasingly valued.

The growing preference for plant-based diets has further positioned mirin as a staple for vegan and vegetarian cooking, as it enhances flavor without relying on animal-based ingredients. The rise of online grocery platforms has also made mirin more accessible, introducing it to previously untapped demographics in regions where Japanese cuisine was not widely consumed.



What Role Does Innovation Play in Shaping the Market?



Innovation is a cornerstone of the mirin market's expansion. Manufacturers are introducing premium, organic, and low-sodium variants to cater to the diverse preferences of health-conscious consumers. The emergence of ready-to-use sauces and marinades incorporating mirin has simplified its application for home cooks, broadening its usage beyond professional chefs.

Packaging innovations, including smaller sizes and eco-friendly materials, have also enhanced its appeal, especially for eco-conscious and single-person households. Furthermore, producers are investing in marketing campaigns and educational initiatives to familiarize global consumers with mirin's unique attributes and culinary applications.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hon-Mirin segment, which is expected to reach US$316.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Shio-Mirin segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $136.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $112.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Type (Hon-Mirin, Shio-Mirin, Aji-Mirin)

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Distribution Channel, Other Distribution Channels)

Application (Commercial Application, Residential Application)

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Mirin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Asian Cuisines Drives Demand for Mirin Globally

Increasing Adoption of Mirin as a Flavor Enhancer in Western Culinary Applications Propels Market Growth

Expansion of the Global Food and Beverage Industry Boosts Mirin Consumption

Growing Use of Mirin in Ready-to-Eat and Packaged Food Products Drives Market Potential

Advancements in Mirin Production Techniques Enhance Product Quality and Availability

Rising Consumer Preference for Natural and Traditional Food Ingredients Fuels Market Demand

Proliferation of Gourmet and Specialty Food Stores Expands Accessibility to Mirin

Increasing Focus on Innovative Culinary Recipes Incorporating Mirin Propels Market Expansion

Rising Awareness About the Health Benefits of Fermented Foods Drives Mirin Adoption

Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms Enhances the Global Reach of Mirin Products

Growing Interest in Home Cooking Trends Fuels Demand for Authentic Ingredients Like Mirin

Collaboration Between Food Manufacturers and Culinary Experts Drives Product Innovation and Adoption

