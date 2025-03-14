Albion Crown VCT PLC: Half-yearly Financial Report

Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

14 March 2025

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2024

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2024. A summary of the information includes:

Ordinary shares

Loss in the period of 0.25 pence per Ordinary share (-0.8% on opening net asset value) (31 December 2023: loss of 1.29 pence per Ordinary share).

Ordinary shares net asset value of £92.6 million, being 31.17 pence per Ordinary share (30 June 2024: £97.0 million and 32.20 pence per Ordinary share).

Dividend of 0.81 pence per Ordinary share paid during the period (31 December 2023: 0.83 pence per Ordinary share).

Dividend declared of 0.78 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 30 April 2025 to shareholders on the register on 11 April 2025.

C shares

Return in the period* of 1.43 pence per C share (3.4% on opening net asset value).

C shares net asset value of £58.0 million, being 43.27 pence per C share.

Dividend declared of 1.08 pence per C share to be paid on 30 April 2025 to shareholders on the register on 11 April 2025.





* The C shares period is from the date of merger on 19 December 2024 to 31 December 2024.

Full details are contained in the Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2024, which is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/CRWN31Dec2024.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/vct-funds/CRWN.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Attachment