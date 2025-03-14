Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

NAV announcement

Introduction

This announcement contains unaudited information for Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”).

Unaudited 31 December 2024 Net asset value

The Board announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 31 December 2024 was £251.3 million or 73.04 pence per share (30 September 2024 (ex-div): 71.75 pence per share).

The Company expects to publish its audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 in April 2025. The final audited NAV may differ from this unaudited NAV.

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025 dated 12 November 2024, the Company intends to allot shares on 21 March 2025 based upon the latest published NAV, which at 14 March 2025 is 73.04 pence per share, in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

