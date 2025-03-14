XRP Whales Position to Accumulate $EXP as ExoraPad's Presale Skyrockets With Over 30% of Softcap Raised in Hours





CORK, Ireland, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a stunning demonstration of confidence and enthusiasm, XRP whales are swiftly positioning themselves to accumulate ExoraPad’s $EXP tokens, causing the presale to soar beyond expectations.

Hours after launching, ExoraPad has already raised over 30% of its softcap, signaling a massive early endorsement from influential XRP stakeholders.

As Ripple continues to gain clarity and momentum, particularly amid ongoing developments in its legal standing with the SEC, innovative XRP Ledger (XRPL) projects like ExoraPad are capturing investor attention as high-growth opportunities within the ecosystem.

Join ExoraPad Presale

ExoraPad Shaping Up The XRP Ecosystem

ExoraPad stands out as the first-ever AI-powered Initial DEX Offering (IDO) launchpad built exclusively on the XRPL. Specializing in launching top-tier blockchain ventures, tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs), and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), ExoraPad has rapidly positioned itself as a cornerstone of XRP’s evolving ecosystem.

The platform uniquely leverages advanced artificial intelligence to perform meticulous vetting, predictive analytics, and risk assessment, substantially reducing the risk profile of investments.

With XRP whales already taking significant positions in the presale, momentum around ExoraPad is undeniable.

The project’s unique AI-driven approach not only enhances security and transparency but also provides lucrative and exclusive benefits for early adopters.

Why XRP Whales Are Buying $EXP

$EXP, ExoraPad’s native token, holds significant utility, making it highly attractive for XRP whales and crypto enthusiasts alike.

Token holders benefit from priority access to AI-vetted projects, lucrative staking rewards, robust community governance, and a generous 70% revenue-sharing model derived directly from platform fees.

The limited supply of just 100 million $EXP tokens further amplifies its appeal, creating strong market demand that positions early adopters for potentially significant returns as ExoraPad gains traction.

Buy $EXP Token

How To Join The $EXP Presale

Securing your share of $EXP tokens during the ongoing presale is straightforward:

Step 1: Set up an XRP-compatible wallet, such as the Xaman wallet.

Set up an XRP-compatible wallet, such as the Xaman wallet. Step 2: Purchase XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit and fund your Xaman wallet with XRP

Purchase XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit and fund your Xaman wallet with XRP Step 3: Visit the ExoraPad presale page at https://exorapad.com/presale .

Visit the ExoraPad presale page at . Step 4: Send XRP directly to the presale address provided on the site.

Upon completion of the presale, $EXP tokens will be airdropped directly into your wallet seamlessly and securely.

Act Fast – Presale Filling Rapidly!

The remarkable response within hours of launch highlights the urgency to participate early. As XRP whales continue their aggressive accumulation, opportunities to secure $EXP tokens at favorable presale rates diminish rapidly.

Now is your chance to join one of the most promising AI-powered projects revolutionizing the XRPL. Don't miss out, secure your $EXP tokens today and be part of XRP’s next major success story.

Stay Connected

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by ExoraPad. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the author mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09ff5a42-4bf1-4405-b5f8-c1a6081d9143