USW National Director Marty Warren congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney, calls for immediate action on worker protections, industrial policy and trade

“On behalf of the 225,000 members of the United Steelworkers union across Canada, I want to congratulate Mark Carney on becoming the 24th Prime Minister of Canada. Workers across the country are looking to this newly appointed government to stand up for them, defend their jobs and take real action to strengthen our economy.

Canada is in the middle of an escalating trade war that is threatening thousands of good jobs and entire communities. The latest U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum are just one piece of a broader crisis, with unfair trade practices and economic uncertainty putting our jobs and the industries that depend on them at risk. We need leadership that will take real action – not just words.

The federal government must immediately strengthen support for affected workers by fixing Employment Insurance (EI) and introducing direct wage subsidies with job guarantees to keep people employed. Canada also needs bold investment in domestic manufacturing and infrastructure to secure long-term industrial stability. At the same time, the government must implement a “Buy Canadian” strategy to ensure public investment is used to buy Canadian-made manufactured goods and to support Canadian jobs. The government must also expand the application of section 53 of the Customs Tariff to stop foreign dumping and unfair competition.

USW members have been on the front lines of this fight. We will work with any government that is serious about protecting Canadian jobs and industries – but we won’t accept half-measures. The time for action is now. Prime Minister Carney has an opportunity to prove that his government is on the side of workers. Steelworkers are ready to work with him to deliver real solutions, but we will not hesitate to hold this government accountable if it fails to act.”

About the United Steelworkers union:

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

